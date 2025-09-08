Luxury apartment project next to Las Vegas casino breaks ground

The Calida Group expects to open the 397-unit apartment complex in the southwest Las Vegas Valley in the second quarter of 2027.

The Calida Group plans to build an apartment complex, a rendering of which is seen here, next to the Durango hotel-casino in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (The Calida Group)

An aerial view of a construction site where developers broke ground on an apartment complex west of the Durango hotel-casino along Roy Horn Way on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas developer broke ground on an apartment project next to a popular suburban casino.

The Calida Group started grading the site of a planned four-story, 397-unit luxury complex next to the Durango in the southwest valley, co-founder Doug Eisner recently confirmed.

Eisner said that he expects to go vertical on the Ainsley-branded project in summer 2026 and have it ready for move-ins in the second quarter of 2027.

Calida has developed numerous Elysian-branded projects in Southern Nevada, but it also built an Ainsley apartment complex on Paradise Road just east of the Strip. It boasts a yoga and pilates studio, Himalayan salt cave, red-light therapy room, poolside cabanas and other amenities.

The new project, just south of the 215 Beltway near Durango Drive, would have visibility along the freeway and be walking distance from Station Casinos’ newest resort in Las Vegas, which opened in late 2023 and draws big crowds.

Station is already expanding the Durango with a new parking garage and more casino space.

The locals-focused casino chain previously owned 71 acres at the site. But after it started building the hotel project, it sold 21 acres of excess land for nearly $24 million to apartment landlord Ovation Development Corp. in 2022.

Late last year, Ovation sold a 13-acre chunk of the site to Calida for more than $18 million.

Ovation still owns 8 acres and plans to build a 381-unit apartment complex, Clark County records show.

