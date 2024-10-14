Luxury builder begins work on shorefront Lake Las Vegas homes

The 42-home La Cova neighborhoodis likely to target out-of-town buyers as well as locals who want to move into a quieter environment.

The two model homes by Tri Pointe Homes at South Shore Lake Las Vegas are pictured, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Klif Andrews, division president of Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas, leads a tour of one of the two model homes at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The view from lakeside custom home at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One of the two model homes by Tri Pointe Homes at South Shore Lake Las Vegas is pictured, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A one-story home option in the "La Cova" neighborhood of Lake Las Vegas. Tri Pointe Homes expects to begin selling the luxury properties in January 2025. (Courtesy of Tri Pointe Homes)

A two-story home option in the "La Cova" neighborhood of Lake Las Vegas. Tri Pointe Homes expects to begin selling the luxury properties in January 2025. (Courtesy of Tri Pointe Homes)

A one-story home option in the "La Cova" neighborhood of Lake Las Vegas. Tri Pointe Homes expects to begin selling the luxury properties in January 2025. (Courtesy of Tri Pointe Homes)

A two-story home option in the "La Cova" neighborhood of Lake Las Vegas. Tri Pointe Homes expects to begin selling the luxury properties in January 2025. (Courtesy of Tri Pointe Homes)

A luxury homebuilder is preparing to develop the 40-home “La Cova” neighborhood along Lake Las Vegas.

The 42 homes include six layouts that have first-floor living, home offices and secondary primary suites for visiting guests – amenities that can make the homeowner feel they have a luxurious, private and calm environment, said Klif Andrews, Tri Pointe Homes’ division president.

“It’s really all about resort-style living,” Andrews said. “The ability to have indoor/outdoor living and to connect with the great location, to feel like it’s peaceful and a big move away from the hecticness of Las Vegas.

“I’ve never heard anybody yelling on the golf course,” he added.

Andrews said they expect to build their first production homes by December. Sales will begin in January, with most of the neighborhood complete by the end of 2025. Prices are expected to fall within the low $2 million-to-mid-$3 million range.

Some floor plans include casitas, lofts, outdoor decks, wet bars, large stacking doors and other features. Expect exterior design to incorporate old world inspirations like clay tile roofs and large stones with modern touches like large windows.

Lot sizes range from 7,500 square feet and they go up to over 12,000 square feet. Home sizes will fall between 2,800 and 4,200 square feet. The community is likely to target out-of-town buyers as well as locals who want to move into a quieter environment.

Tri Pointe collaborated with Woodley Architectural Group and landscaping group ABLA Studios.

Andrews said the company thinks of La Cova’s development as a chance to reach luxury buyers who have fewer options available because of limited land supply. The publicly traded homebuilding company is behind communities in Summerlin, Henderson and near Kyle Canyon.

“We have a good feel for that luxury buyer and the kind of products that they want,” Andrews said. “This is just a natural for us.”

The lakefront neighborhood is situated on three adjacent peninsulas next to the 320-acre Lake Las Vegas in the private SouthShore Lake Las Vegas community. The company bought the three separate parcels for a combined $18.9 million between December 2021 and December 2023, Clark County property records show.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.