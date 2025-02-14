Luxury builder plans condo complex near Red Rock Resort

Plans call for one- and two-bedroom homes, according to Clark County records that include conceptual designs labeled “Summerlin Micro Modern.”

Land where homebuilder Toll Brothers plans to build a new condo complex is seen at the southeast corner of West Charleston Boulevard and Plaza Centre Drive on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A luxury homebuilder has set out to develop a condo complex for snowbirds near Red Rock Resort.

Toll Brothers plans to build a 102-unit condo project along Charleston Boulevard just west of the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas’ Summerlin community. Site work has been underway.

Plans call for one- and two-bedroom homes that span from 800 to 1,097 square feet, according to Clark County records, which include conceptual designs labeled “Summerlin Micro Modern.”

Toll is targeting the project at snowbirds or other buyers who seek part-time residency in Las Vegas, according to a letter to the county last year from consulting firm RCI Engineering.

Toll spokeswoman Andrea Meck declined to comment on the project, saying it was too early to provide any details about it.

The 7.2-acre site, at the southeast corner of Charleston and Plaza Centre Drive, is about half a mile from Red Rock Resort on the other side of the Beltway.

Clark County commissioners approved Toll’s project plans last July. Two months later, the Pennsylvania-based builder closed its $9 million purchase of the site from Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Holdings, property records show.

The Clark County Building Department issued a commercial grading permit for the project last month.

Summerlin is Las Vegas’ biggest master-planned community, spanning 22,500 acres along the valley’s western rim and boasting more than 120,000 residents.

