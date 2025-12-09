Luxury high-rise complex in Henderson lands $781M in financing

Construction is underway on the Four Seasons-branded project.

An artist's rendering of the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, a luxury high-rise complex in Henderson's MacDonald Highlands community. Construction is underway. (Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas)

The developers of a luxury high-rise project in the Henderson foothills landed $781 million in construction financing, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Concord Summit Capital said it arranged the funding package for the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas. The two-tower complex, in the wealthy MacDonald Highlands enclave, is slated to feature 171 condos. According to Concord’s news release, the project will also feature 21 custom-built single-family homes.

Construction is underway, with homes slated to be finished in mid-2027.

The project is being developed by Azure Resorts & Hotels, Luxus Developments and Two Roads Development.

Last month, the developers said that site excavation was complete and that the foundation was slated to be poured by year-end.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

