Luxury high-rise complex in Henderson lands $781M in financing
Construction is underway on the Four Seasons-branded project.
The developers of a luxury high-rise project in the Henderson foothills landed $781 million in construction financing, according to an announcement Tuesday.
Concord Summit Capital said it arranged the funding package for the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas. The two-tower complex, in the wealthy MacDonald Highlands enclave, is slated to feature 171 condos. According to Concord’s news release, the project will also feature 21 custom-built single-family homes.
Construction is underway, with homes slated to be finished in mid-2027.
The project is being developed by Azure Resorts & Hotels, Luxus Developments and Two Roads Development.
Last month, the developers said that site excavation was complete and that the foundation was slated to be poured by year-end.
