Luxury homebuilder unveils new, ultra-modern homes — PHOTOS

One of Blue Heron's new home at 12 Chisel Crest Court is seen, on Friday, March 28, 2025, in Henderson. This move-in-ready residences feature bespoke interiors and unobstructed views of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One of Blue Heron's new home at 8 Chisel Crest Court is seen, on Friday, March 28, 2025, in Henderson. This move-in-ready residences feature bespoke interiors and unobstructed views of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A media room at Blue Heron's new home at 12 Chisel Crest Court is seen, on Friday, March 28, 2025, in Henderson. This move-in-ready residences feature bespoke interiors and unobstructed views of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A kitchen at Blue Heron's new home at 12 Chisel Crest Court is seen, on Friday, March 28, 2025, in Henderson. This move-in-ready residences feature bespoke interiors and unobstructed views of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A living room at Blue Heron's new home at 8 Chisel Crest Court is seen, on Friday, March 29, 2025, in Henderson. This move-in-ready residences feature bespoke interiors and unobstructed views of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Luxury homebuilder Blue Heron has unveiled two new homes as part of its pre-designed collection of houses.

Both located at the tip of Chisel Crest Court in Henderson’s Ascaya community, the houses dubbed Arise and Egress are move-in ready with Blue Heron’s signature desert contemporary architecture. Blue Heron recently held an open house to unveil the two new residences.

Arise, at 12 Chisel Crest Court, is “an ode to the beauty and spirit of the desert,” according to the Blue Heron website. The larger of the two homes at 8,889 square feet, it is priced at $13.75 million, with Ivan Sher as the listing agent.

The home has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths and a five-car garage. With a design using nature-inspired elements, the homebuyer says it brings the beauty of the desert inside the residence, with large pocket doors, rock details throughout the home and views of the Strip from almost every room.

At Egress experience “geometry in motion,” says Blue Heron’s website, at 8 Chisel Crest Court. The home is 7,050 square feet has five bedrooms, five baths, two half baths and a five car garage, priced at $10.8 million with Kaori Nagao-Chiti from Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty as the listing agent.

Similar to Arise, Egress features the luxury, indoor-outdoor lifestyle, but differs in its emphasis on sharp, distinct lines, leading the eyes to more views of the Strip.

Known for their custom homes, Blue Heron’s Luminary Collection is a selection of pre-designed homes from the homebuilder, and once built, are move-in ready. Currently, there are four Luminary Collection homes that are move-in ready, three ready-to-build, one under construction and one ready by summer 2025.

Despite the Las Vegas Valley seeing record home prices and higher mortgage rates, luxury homes in the valley are still selling. According to Las Vegas Realtors, the top luxury sale of February was an over 14,000-square-foot estate at Anthem County Club that sold for $7.8 million.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.