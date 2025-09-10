Luxury hotel-condo project proposed for downtown Las Vegas

The developer behind Alexis Park Resort and other luxury apartment properties has proposed a high-rise packed with amenities.

Renderings for the Eterno Hotel located on the northeast corner of Charleston Boulevard and Grand Central Parkway at 1003 Iron Horse Court. (Schulman Properties, Perlman Architect)

A Las Vegas-based developer behind Alexis Park Park and other luxury apartment properties has proposed building a high-rise luxury condo-hotel project in downtown Las Vegas.

The 21-story Eterno Hotel, from developers Schulman Properties, was approved Tuesday by the city of Las Vegas Planning Commission, with Perlman Architect as the architects. The 250-foot tall project would be constructed on six acres at the northeast corner of Charleston Boulevard and Grand Central Parkway at 1003 Iron Horse Court.

According to Schulman Properties website, the proposed project is a five-star, condo-hotel project and sales were anticipated to begin in the second quarter.

A representative of Schulman Properties couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

“The primary objective is to enrich the lives of residents and guests, fostering a sense of community and to provide an added value to the area,” said Kaempfer Crowell, who represents Schulman Development, in documents submitted to the city.

The main building of the project is proposed to be 21 stories with 312 hotel-condominium units and be 250 feet tall, exceeding the 200-foot height restriction from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to documents submitted to the city.

The units will range from 503 square feet to 2,400 square feet on floors four through 20, according to documents. The property will also consists of an attached 66-foot, 8-story parking garage consisting of 661 parking spaces.

On the ground floor, there will be hotel operations, 13,500 square feet of convention space, a 4,980 square-foot restaurant, a greenhouse and the main pool deck, according to planning documents. Additionally, the pool deck will consist of a pool building, interior courtyard and cabana patio covers.

The second and third floor will consist of a health club, where “limited, exclusive” memberships will be offered, according to submitted documents. There will be 72,370 square feet for sport courts and a gym, an additional 25,900 square feet of indoor gym space and locker rooms and 8,850 square feet dedicated for group fitness classes.

“The membership perks extend beyond sports to include access to a gym, business center lounge, and other premium amenities,” Crowell stated in planning documents. “Emphasizing quality over quantity, the club will operate with a limited number of members, ensuring an intimate and exclusive experience.”

On the 21st floor rooftop, there will be an outside, 2,275 square-foot rooftop bar and restaurant private to residents and guests of the property.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.