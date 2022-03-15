Luxury housing project breaking ground at former Bonnie Springs Ranch

Developers of a luxury housing enclave at the former Bonnie Springs Ranch site are holding a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday.

An artist's rendering of a house at The Reserve at Red Rock Canyon, a new luxury housing development on the former Bonnie Springs Ranch site west of Las Vegas. (Blue Heron)

The entrance of Bonnie Springs in Blue Diamond, Friday, March 15, 2019. After decades of operation, the closing day of Bonnie Springs is Sunday, March 17. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

People gather for a performance during the last day of operations at Bonnie Springs Ranch in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Developer Joel Laub, left, and attorney and project partner Randall Jones talk about their planned development at the former Bonnie Springs Ranch outside of Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Reserve at Red Rock Canyon is slated to feature 16 homesites ranging from 2 to 4 acres each off State Route 159 west of Las Vegas. Prices start at $5 million per plot.

Spanning 60-plus acres, the guard-gated community will include a luxury resort, an outdoor amphitheater, a gourmet restaurant and an event barn, according to a news release.

Las Vegas developer Joel Laub is behind the project — previously called The Ranch at Red Rock — and luxury homebuilder Blue Heron and architecture firm Backen & Backen are designing “show” homes to serve as “inspiration” for buyers, the release said.

Bonnie Springs was a decades-old desert attraction that offered a petting zoo, horseback riding, mock gunfights and hangings, a restaurant and a motel.

It closed in March 2019 after Laub reached a deal to buy the property from the family of Bonnie Springs founder Bonnie Levinson, who died in 2016 at age 94.

Large crowds made their way to Bonnie Springs through its final open weekend, and an online petition was launched to “save” the privately owned attraction and turn it into a historical landmark.

Laub purchased the site for $25 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.