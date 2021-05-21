Luxury log cabin in Cold Creek offers pristine night skies, views for miles

An off-the-grid luxe log cabin may be just the thing for former urbanites seeking peaceful retreat just far enough away from city life.

An aerial view of 146 Blanda Circle at Cold Creek. (Ben Zimmerman)

The great room at 146 Blanda Circle at Cold Creek (Ben Zimmerman)

Ben Zimmerman holds an elk skull he found on a recent walk.

A pair of gray foxes explore the outdoor deck at 146 Blanda Circle at Cold Creek. (Ben Zimmerman)

The primary bedroom at 146 Blanda Circle at Cold Creek. (Ben Zimmerman)

The primary bedroom at 146 Blanda Circle at Cold Creek. (Ben Zimmerman)

A loft at 146 Blanda Circle at Cold Creek. (Ben Zimmerman)

A view from the deck at 146 Blanda Circle at Cold Creek. (Ben Zimmerman)

The laundry/gym at 146 Blanda Circle at Cold Creek (Ben Zimmerman)

A view of the sky from 146 Blanda Circle at Cold Creek. (Ben Zimmerman)

A late-afternoon winter view from 146 Blanda Circle at Cold Creek shows the Spring Mountains in the distance. (Ben Zimmerman)

A red-tailed hawk lands on the railing of 146 Blanda Circle at Cold Creek. (Ben Zimmerman)

Wild horses dine on hay near 146 Blanda Circle at Cold Creek. The home can be seen to the right. (Ben Zimmerman)

A trio of bull elk gather in the woods near 146 Blanda Circle at Cold Creek. (Ben Zimmerman)

Sunset, as viewed by looking west from the porch of 146 Blanda Circle at Cold Creek. (Ben Zimmerman)

Looking north from the den of 146 Blanda Circle at Cold Creek. (Ben Zimmerman)

Sunset over the Spring Mountains as seen from 146 Blanda Circle at Cold Creek. (Ben Zimmerman)

A 2020 photo of Comet NEOWISE by Ben Zimmerman shows the dark nighttime sky that makes stargazing so appealing at Cold Creek. (Ben Zimmerman)

A photo taken this past winter of the deck of 146 Blanda Circle at Cold Creek. (Ben Zimmerman)

There’s a home in Cold Creek, about 50 miles north of Las Vegas, that comes with features few of even the most expensive homes in the Las Vegas Valley can match.

Inquisitive foxes and other wildlife neighbors. Pristine nighttime skies that bring the universe to the front door. Even the sheer coolness of living in what resembles a luxe treehouse.

Best of all, the 2,867-square-foot log cabin-styled getaway is available for a surprisingly reasonable — in the current real estate market, anyway — asking price of a $794,900.

Located at 146 Blanda Circle in the village of Cold Creek, the three-bedroom, three-bath upscale home sits at what broker Ken Calder of Addicted Realty describes as a “secluded cul-de-sac lot on the outer edge of Cold Creek.” (However, Cold Creek has a homeowner association and public access to the home, and to the community, is not permitted.)

Calder — a Cold Creek resident himself as of September — said the multifloor house with an oversized deck offers unobstructed views of nature. Thanks to the area’s topography, the view from the deck also allows clear views of nighttime skies with little light pollution from Las Vegas.

And at just about any time, Calder said, “it’s very peaceful and quiet up there.”

“It’s a different environment up there,” the homeowner, Ben Zimmerman, acknowledged. He has lived in the home for 25 years and now has put it up for sale.

The luxury log cabin was built in 1993 but, when Zimmerman discovered it, he had been living in Blue Diamond for seven years. He remembers the day he was hanging laundry at his home when a bus filled with tourists stopped at the local market.

Tourists pulled out their cameras and “started taking photos of me hanging my laundry,” Zimmerman said. “At that point, I decided I lived too close to town and I needed to live somewhere else, and I came across Cold Creek.”

Zimmerman, 71 and a corporate event photographer, purchased the home from its original owners in 1996. There are 360-degree views from the multilevel deck and, indoors, the look is upscale rustic log cabin.

Two bedrooms are situated on the main floor, each with its own loft and bathroom. The ground floor also has an office or bedroom space and an adjoining den or sitting room with a private entrance. It’s all located on an a nearly three-quarter-acre fenced and gated lot.

Another certain feature: Inevitable visits from four-legged visitors. Zimmerman has seen wild horses and burros, foxes, elk, mule deer, bobcats, coyotes, squirrels, various desert mice and rats, chipmunks, lizards, snakes — including rattlers and sidewinders — great-horned owls, goshawks, red-tailed hawks, Cooper’s hawks, pinon and scrub jays, migrating songbirds and hummingbirds. While he’s never been lucky enough to spot a mountain lion, he said others have.

Calder said most of the interest in the property so far has been coming from Californians who are thinking of using it as a second home. Potential buyers also include people who, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, want to escape crowded urban life.

“One unique feature of Cold Creek is all of the homes are off the grid,” said Calder, who is seeing “a definite movement from people getting out of urban areas and the city.”

Then, “I’ve gotten a lot of interest from artists and authors and reporters,” Calder said. “It’s just a beautiful place to write and create.”

Zimmerman said he is selling because “I’m here 25 years. I’m just looking for a new adventure.” One thing he’ll miss is his “proximity to nature.”

Zimmerman said his favorite stories about living at Cold Creek are reflected in the nature photos he has taken there. There, “you’re going to experience nature — open skies, stargazing, fantastic sunrises and sunsets, and, of course, the peace and quiet.”

Zimmerman has been particularly pleased about ”having a small herd of wild horses befriend us and come by every single day.”

“I think it’s probably just having nature around us, having nature accept us in their midst and overcoming their fear of us, just sort of considering us their neighbor, (that) has been the most rewarding thing about being here,” he said.

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.