Luxury real estate agent removed from Las Vegas Realtors board

The Las Vegas Realtors building is seen on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Luxury real estate agent Zarbod Zanganeh has been removed from the board of the Las Vegas Realtors, according to an email sent to its members obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In the email sent to its members Friday, the LVR board states Zanganeh is “no longer” a director of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (known as the LVR) effective immediately. Zanganeh was elected to the board for two years beginning in 2025 in an election that was held August 2024 and marred in controversy.

“It’s unfortunate that Mr. Zanganeh has taken to social media and the press to malign the organization and spread falsehoods about the reason he has been removed from his position in leaderships,” reads the email. “Because he has stated he will be suing the organization, Las Vegas Realtors is limited in what it can publicly say at this time. But make no mistake, the organization stands ready to expose the truth behind Mr. Zanganeh’s accusations head on should he carry out his threat.”

Zanganeh, listed as the managing partner for The Agency, said in a text message to the Review-Journal that his removal was “a godsend” and said the LVR has a long pattern of “discrimination, and retaliation by playing these kinds of games.”

LVR, which hasn’t disclosed why Zanganeh was removed from the board, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zanganeh has more than 20 listings at more than $1 million on The Agency’s website, with listings in Henderson for $20 million, $10.2 million and $10 million along with one in Las Vegas for $8.5 million.

According to The Agency’s website, Zanganeh has more than 26 years experience in real estate.

Ongoing Controversy at LVR

LVR has been marred by controversy which started last year when a fight broke out between two real estate agents at a board meeting in March, ending with police being called to the scene.

Then in August, more than 50 real estate agents showed up to the Las Vegas Realtors headquarters demanding an independent investigation and transparency into alleged election interference. This stemmed around the suspension of CEO Wendy DiVecchio for 30 days due to allegations of interfering in the election.

Further in November, multiple members of the association confirmed to the Review-Journal they had filed formal complaints against the LVR leadership structure with the Nevada attorney general’s office regarding the election tampering.

Then in early January, Merri Perry, LVR’s outgoing board president, and Joshua Campa, who was set to become board president, abruptly resigned from their posts.

Campa was replaced by George Kypreos, who released a video on the LVR’s YouTube page detailing the situation and said the days of “neon lights, cheap tricks and endless distractions” are over at the association.

In February, DiVecchio sued LVR and a number of high-profile real estate agents in the Las Vegas Valley for a litany of allegations, including wrongful termination and defamation.

DiVecchio claims she was wrongfully terminated from her role at LVR, the largest real estate trade association in Southern Nevada with nearly 15,000 members, on Jan 27 after an investigation into alleged tampering of the August LVR board of director’s election

