‘Luxury resort in the sky’ listed for almost $13M in Henderson — PHOTOS

The large Henderson home took over a year to design and almost three years to build, said the developer.

Located in Ascaya at 19 Boulderback Dr., the home hit the market in early November at $12.9 million. In total, the house is 9,788 square feet, with five beds and nine bathrooms. (Kristen Routh-Silberman)

A newly built, almost 10,000-square-foot estate is on the market for nearly $13 million.

Located in Ascaya at 19 Boulderback Drive in Henderson, the home hit the market in early November at $12.9 million. According to developer Sam Khalil, president and CEO of Skyline Development, it was designed to feel like a “a luxury resort in the sky.”

“This is the project I am most proud of,” said Khalil. “What makes this home so special is the amount of thought and process that went into it.”

Listing agent Kristen Routh-Silberman of Douglas Elliman of Nevada said, “I don’t think you could do that house again.”

Partnered with West Point Development for the construction, the home took over a year to design and almost three years to build, said Khalil. Architecturally, Khalil said he designed the home so “every line, every material, every lighting angle” was chosen to frame the Strip and Red Rock views.

In total, the house is 9,788 square feet, with five beds and nine bathrooms. Even with the expansive square footage, Khalil said the home is designed to be “luxurious, but livable.”

“It’s not so luxurious in a way where you don’t enjoy living in it,” said Khalil. “It’s really built for living, entertaining and relaxing.”

Routh-Silberman said the home has a “European flair” and “subtle sophistication,” also echoing the resort style of the home.

Inside the home there are many luxury amenities, including a Wolf kitchen, full butler prep kitchen, four indoor fireplaces, two wet bars, home automation, pocket doors and multiple kinds of tubs.

Additionally, according to Khalil, the home is one of a few properties to have two primary bedrooms, one upstairs and one downstairs, both with Strip views. Each primary suite also has spa level bathrooms with steam showers, soaking tubs, soft lighting, designed to feel like a wellness retreat.

Outside, the home has an oversized, around 1,200-square-foot pool, one that will never be seen again in new builds, according to Routh-Silberman. The home was one of the last homes to be issued a permit for this pool size before the city of Henderson changed its size requirements.

Also, outside are two fireplaces, a sunken swim-up outdoor barbecue and expansive views.

“Whoever ends up calling this their home can use the home easily in the way that they choose,” said Khalil.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.