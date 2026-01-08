39°F
Housing

Luxury senior housing project to be built in Henderson

Texas real estate firm Investcor plans to develop a luxury senior apartment complex in Henderson, a rendering of which is seen here. (Investcor)
Texas real estate firm Investcor plans to develop a luxury senior apartment complex in Henderson, a rendering of which is seen here. (Investcor)
Texas real estate firm Investcor plans to develop a luxury senior apartment complex in Henderson, a rendering of which is seen here. (Investcor)
Texas real estate firm Investcor plans to develop a luxury senior apartment complex in Henderson, a rendering of which is seen here. (Investcor)
Texas real estate firm Investcor plans to develop a luxury senior apartment complex in Henderson, a rendering of which is seen here. (Investcor)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2026 - 5:30 am
 

A Texas real estate firm with ties to Las Vegas unveiled a new project for Southern Nevada.

Investcor announced plans to develop a 244-unit luxury senior apartment building in Henderson. The firm hopes to break ground on the roughly $100 million project this summer and expects to complete it around spring 2028, said principal partner W. Tylere Brennan.

Plans call for the property, Valara, to offer units for independent living, assisted living and memory care, along with such amenities as a tearoom, whiskey lounge, restaurants, gardening programs and fitness centers, according to a news release.

It will also include golf cart and private car service to appointments and nearby shopping.

Henderson’s Community Development and Services Department approved a design review request for the project late last month, city records show.

The 3-acre project site at 2155 Village Walk Drive is off the east side of Green Valley Parkway just south of the 215 Beltway, near Whole Foods Market at The District at Green Valley Ranch.

Brennan also noted that the site is near Green Valley Ranch Resort and that Henderson has 55-and-over enclaves such as the Sun City communities. He figures residents there who need additional care may end up moving to Valara.

He said the rental rates are not finalized but noted there will be a base level and different prices depending on the amount of care needed.

Austin, Texas-based Investcor has developed a range of projects, including apartments, condos, student housing and senior living.

Brennan was born and raised in Las Vegas and launched the company in 2008 with co-founder Justin Hobson.

They both previously worked in sales for the multi-tower CityCenter project on the Strip, selling high-rise condo units.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

