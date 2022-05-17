Major real estate brokerage expands to Las Vegas

One of the largest independent residential realty brokerages in the U.S. is bringing its business to Las Vegas as part of its western regional expansion.

(Thinkstock)

Douglas Elliman, one of the largest residential independent realty brokerages in the U.S., is moving into Las Vegas as part of a western regional expansion.

The company, which will focus on sales in Henderson and Summerlin, started working on the expansion during the first quarter of 2022.

The brokerage says it leads the New York real estate market by sales volume and is the sixth largest in the United States. Its growth plans include not only Las Vegas but Texas, Colorado and California to meet clients’ growing demand. The company primarily focuses on luxury real estate.

“Las Vegas is becoming one of the important entertainment and low tax areas for people buying their third or fourth homes,” said Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman. “We noticed many clients investing and buying in the area.”

Stephen Kotler, CEO of the western region, echoed that no state tax is one of several driving factors behind the expansion to Southern Nevada.

“People are looking for quality of life, cost of living and quality of product, which Las Vegas offers,” said Kotler. “Las Vegas is in the market where customers are and Douglas Elliman has been strategic in its expansion.”

According to Durkin and Kotler, Elliman will bring a brand synonymous with a healthy company, as well as other additions, to the market.

Within its first two months, the brokerage will bring $70 million in inventory and leading real estate salesman, Avi Dan-Goor, the company said in a release.

“I am the first and only agent at the office so far and I feel very honored to say that,” said Dan-Goor. “Being there from the beginning and helping build it from the ground up was a big part of me joining.”

Dan-Goor was previously at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

“He is one of the leading voices and sales people in Southern Nevada and the timing was right,” Durkin said of Dan-Goor. “He is one of the best reps in the area and always wanted to be a part of Douglas Elliman.”

Dan-Goor is the first joining member of Douglas Elliman, but clients will see a lot of overlap with its licensed California brokers as well, according to Kotler.

Elliman will compete with other luxury real estate companies in Southern Nevada, including two that opened in 2021 — Corcoran Global Living and The Agency.

Corcoran opened its office in May 2021 with three Las Vegas real estate agents: Don Kuhl, Billy O’Keefe and Jamie Kiger.

The Agency opened its office in October 2021 bringing Zar Zanganeh as its managing partner. Prior to Corcoran, Zanganeh was ranked in the top 25 real estate brokers in Southern Nevada.

