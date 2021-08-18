Mansion listed for $32.5M, highest price in Las Vegas area in decade

The three-story ultra-luxury estate in Henderson spans 14,207 square feet and is listed for the price of an apartment complex or office building.

The three-story home at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson, seen here, is listed for $32.5 million. (Courtesy of The Ivan Sher Group/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

A Henderson megamansion went on the market for $32.5 million Tuesday, the most expensive home offering in Southern Nevada in a decade, the listing brokerage said.

The three-story ultra-luxury estate at 2738 Carina Way, in the Seven Hills community, spans 14,207 square feet, is listed for the price of an apartment complex or office building, and is packed with high-end features.

It has a glass elevator, a basketball court, a game room, a 13-seat movie theater, a security system with 32 cameras and biometric scan entries, and more than 20,000 square feet of heated indoor and outdoor tile flooring, according to luxury-home specialist Ivan Sher’s team at brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

The four-bedroom, nine-bathroom house also includes a wine cellar; a 37,000-gallon pool with a built-in bar and retractable TV; a nine-hole miniature golf course; a rock-climbing wall; a car lift that brings the vehicle to the second-floor “owner’s suite;” and panoramic views of the valley, a news release stated.

“It quite possibly has some of the most exceptional Strip views in the city,” Sher said in the release.

Of course, as with any real estate offering, there’s no guarantee the property will soon find a buyer or trade at the asking price.

But the sales effort comes amid Southern Nevada’s heated housing market, which has seen record-high prices and rapid sales over the past year.

Luxury homes comprise a fraction of all sales in the Las Vegas area, given their big asking prices, and they typically don’t sell quickly or always fetch the price the seller wants. But amid the current real estate frenzy, mansions have moved from one owner to the next at an accelerated pace.

In June, billionaire Anthony Hsieh, founder of mortgage firm LoanDepot, bought a newly built mansion in the Henderson foothills for $25 million, the most expensive home purchase ever recorded in Southern Nevada.

The three-story, 15,000-square-foot home includes two infinity saltwater pools, a glass wine-storage wall, a sky lounge with panoramic views, a DJ booth, and an elevator, according to listing materials.

It sold fast. The home was put up for sale May 29 at $28 million and went under contract with the buyer June 5, its listing history on Zillow shows.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.