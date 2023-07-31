Mansion south of Summerlin for sale, and you won’t believe the price

The sprawling 9,827-square-foot home in the western Las Vegas Valley features an outdoor kitchen, an elevator and two infinity pools.

A $23.5 million home has gone on the market in West Las Vegas. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

A sprawling 9,827-square foot 5-bedroom home has gone on sale in West Las Vegas for $23.5 million.

Located at 11051 Witchcraft Court in the gated The Summit Club, the property was designed and built by Blue Heron and features an outdoor kitchen, three retractable flat screen TVs, an elevator, a pizza oven, cabanas, two zero-edge pools and two spas.

The property is located west of the Siena Golf Club and south of Summerlin, which was recently ranked as one of the top-selling master-planned communities for 2023.

The $23.5 million price tag makes the residence one of the most expensive homes in Las Vegas, and listing Realtor Lillie Shines of Coldwell Banker said in a press release for the property that the idea of the house is “minimalist luxury.”

“The sophisticated, single-story design of the main house features retractable glass walls which open to create a seamless indoor/outdoor living experience that beautifully incorporates the home’s captivating exteriors and natural surroundings,” she said.

The listing comes at an interesting time for luxury real estate in Las Vegas, as a recent Redfin report says the city is leading the nation when it comes to a drop in luxury listings out of all the major cities in the U.S. Realtors have turned to unique marketing strategies for higher end properties in some cases in the city, even offering a Ferrari with the purchase of a mansion.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.