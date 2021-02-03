Marchessault sells Summerlin home, buys another just blocks away

Clark County records indicate that Jonathan Marchessault and his wife, Alexandra, sold their Summerlin house for $3.4 million last week and bought another home less than a mile away for $2.15 million.

Golden Knights player Jonathan Marchessault has bought the house at 504 Lob Wedge Court in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas, seen here, for $2.15 million. (Courtesy of The Ivan Sher Group/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) talks with his teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Golden Knights player Jonathan Marchessault has bought the house at 504 Lob Wedge Court in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas. (Courtesy of The Ivan Sher Group/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

Golden Knights player Jonathan Marchessaulton has sold his house in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas, seen here on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, for $3.4 million. (Bill Hughes/Real Estate Millions)

Golden Knights player Jonathan Marchessaulton has sold his house in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas, seen here on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, for $3.4 million. (Bill Hughes/Real Estate Millions)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault is off to a strong start this season, notching five points in the first seven games.

The hockey player has also been making moves in Las Vegas’ real estate market.

Clark County records indicate that Marchessault and his wife, Alexandra, sold their Summerlin house for $3.4 million last week and bought another home less than a mile away for $2.15 million.

Their sale closed Jan. 27, and their purchase of the new place closed Friday, records show.

The old house, at 644 Canyon Greens Drive, has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms and spans 6,616 square feet, according to listing site Zillow.

5 bedrooms, 6 baths

The new home, at 504 Lob Wedge Court, had been remodeled and spans 5,586 square feet. It features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, upgraded flooring and stone countertops, according to Zillow.

Both are in the guard-gated Canyon Fairways subdivision off Town Center Drive and Summerlin Parkway.

Representatives for the Knights did not respond to requests for comment from Marchessault.

He was represented in both transactions by eXp Realty agent Aaron Taylor, “The Real Estate Guy” of ad-jingle fame, listings show. Taylor declined to comment, his office said.

Luxury-home broker Ivan Sher’s group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties represented the other party in both deals, listings show.

Nicole Tomlinson, an agent with Sher’s team, said that Marchessault’s former house had been almost fully renovated over the past few years, and she confirmed that it traded hands less than a month after it went up for sale.

Hot streak goes on

Las Vegas’ housing market has been on a hot streak of record prices and rising sales during the coronavirus pandemic, thanks in large part to cheap borrowing costs, and despite huge job losses in the tourism-dependent region.

Amid the housing frenzy, multimillion-dollar properties are seeing strong demand as well, according to Sher, who said such homes are “selling very quickly,” especially if they have been remodeled.

Marchessault, a 30-year-old Quebec native, plays center for the Knights and, at 5-feet-9-inches, is the shortest member of the team.

Fiery chatterbox

He is an original member of the Knights, having been acquired from the Florida Panthers in the 2017 NHL expansion draft, and signed a six-year, $30 million contract extension partway through the team’s wildly successful 2017-18 inaugural season.

Marchessault is a fiery chatterbox, the Review-Journal has reported, and garnered headlines last summer for his later-deleted profane posts on social media after he was taunted online for supposedly embellishing and diving during games.

“Your dog is as ugly as you!!” Marchessault told one user, who asked if he played soccer. “Don’t waste my time again.”

Marchessault apologized for the outburst in a videoconference call with reporters, saying it was “childish” and “immature.”

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.