37°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Housing

Massive mixed-use complex being built will take years to finish

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2021 - 5:48 am
 
Evora, a rendering of which is seen here, is a 42-acre project in Las Vegas that is slated to f ...
Evora, a rendering of which is seen here, is a 42-acre project in Las Vegas that is slated to feature apartments and commercial space. (Courtesy The Ferraro Group)
Evora, a rendering of which is seen here, is a 42-acre project in Las Vegas that is slated to f ...
Evora, a rendering of which is seen here, is a 42-acre project in Las Vegas that is slated to feature apartments and commercial space. (Courtesy The Ferraro Group)
Construction workers at an underground parking garage at the Evora apartment complex site where ...
Construction workers at an underground parking garage at the Evora apartment complex site where a huge mixed-use complex is under construction, on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the northwest corner of Post Road and Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A construction worker lays blocks at the underground parking garage at the Evora apartment comp ...
A construction worker lays blocks at the underground parking garage at the Evora apartment complex site where a huge mixed-use complex is under construction, on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the northwest corner of Post Road and Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Construction workers at an underground parking garage at the Evora apartment complex site where ...
Construction workers at an underground parking garage at the Evora apartment complex site where a huge mixed-use complex is under construction, on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the northwest corner of Post Road and Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Construction workers at an underground parking garage at the Evora apartment complex site where ...
Construction workers at an underground parking garage at the Evora apartment complex site where a huge mixed-use complex is under construction, on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the northwest corner of Post Road and Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Evora apartment complex site where a huge mixed-use complex is under construction is photog ...
The Evora apartment complex site where a huge mixed-use complex is under construction is photographed, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the northwest corner of Post Road and Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Evora apartment complex site where a huge mixed-use complex is under construction is photog ...
The Evora apartment complex site where a huge mixed-use complex is under construction is photographed, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the northwest corner of Post Road and Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Evora apartment complex site where a huge mixed-use complex is under construction is photog ...
The Evora apartment complex site where a huge mixed-use complex is under construction is photographed, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the northwest corner of Post Road and Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Joe Sorge isn’t your typical Las Vegas real estate developer.

He has a medical degree from Harvard, founded a company that produced gene-analysis and cell-biology products, and boasts an executive producer’s credit for “Workin’ Moms,” a comedy show on Netflix.

He also developed a luxury Las Vegas apartment complex and sold it for more than $100 million and is now building a massive mixed-use project nearby.

Construction is underway on Evora, Sorge’s 42-acre project along Buffalo Drive between Post Road and Patrick Lane in the southwest valley. Plans call for 1,343 residential units, around 240,000 square feet of commercial space, and underground parking.

Work crews started excavating the site in the fall of 2019, and Evora is slated to be built in phases and completed in probably 6½ years, project manager Curt Schriner of Grand Canyon Development Partners told me in November.

Sorge told me recently that the market for multifamily housing and mixed-use ventures is not great because of the pandemic, but it isn’t the “disaster that some people had been predicting.”

He hopes to lure tenants with a big mix of amenities. Evora is slated to include retail, restaurant and office space; a 1.5-acre public plaza; a 1-mile perimeter walking trail; and a recreational facility with gym space, sauna and steam rooms, and sport courts, according to its website.

Medical background

According to securities filings, Sorge graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1975 with bachelor’s degrees in biology and chemistry and then from Harvard Medical School in 1979. He was a resident surgeon at Brown University from 1979 to 1980.

Sorge told me he considers himself more of an inventor, and, when determining his medical career, went into research. His business ventures have included biotech firm Stratagene Corp., which he sold for around $250 million in 2007.

That same year, property records show, he bought an 8,702-square-foot house in Las Vegas’ Summerlin community for more than $7.7 million.

Sorge indicated he ventured into entertainment after selling Stratagene, noting he had some friends in Hollywood and always loved comedy. He also directed a 2014 documentary about the divorce industry called “Divorce Corp.”

According to Variety, the film was a “a vigorous but clumsily argued expose” with “slick graphics, smart talking heads, one-sided emotional appeals and flailing accusations of judicial misconduct.”

Luxury apartments

Amid Las Vegas’ apartment-construction boom of recent years, Sorge developed Evo, an upscale rental complex in the southwest valley that features a rooftop pool and lounge, an indoor basketball court, spin classes, massage rooms and other amenities.

Clark County records show that Evo was built in 2017 and that Sorge sold the complex in December 2019 for $104.5 million.

Southern Nevada’s tourism-heavy economy has been devastated by the pandemic and still faces plenty of unknowns amid the still-raging coronavirus outbreak. The valley’s apartment market, after heating up for years, also faces more competition than usual as record-low mortgage rates spur a homebuying binge.

Sorge is among many who figure the pandemic’s end is in sight as vaccines roll out. Las Vegas’ economic recovery, he indicated, will depend on people getting inoculated and COVID-19 becoming “a distant memory in the history books.”

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Owner of Rio hints at what’s next for the off-Strip suite property
Owner of Rio hints at what’s next for the off-Strip suite property
2
MGM Resorts furloughing 140 managers
MGM Resorts furloughing 140 managers
3
Las Vegas pushes affordable housing on site of 1st Wonder World
Las Vegas pushes affordable housing on site of 1st Wonder World
4
Record number of new COVID-19 cases in Nevada raises ‘surge’ concerns
Record number of new COVID-19 cases in Nevada raises ‘surge’ concerns
5
‘A collective failure’: Health experts fear COVID superspread on NYE
‘A collective failure’: Health experts fear COVID superspread on NYE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The home of the late legendary Las Vegas sports bettor Lem Banker has been listed on the market ...
Legendary sports bettor’s home listed for $680K
By / RJ

Lem Banker’s home is a homage to the era of midcentury ranch-style homes in a historic district with sunlit primary suite skylights, a grand brick fireplace, circular driveway and signature palm trees.

This 14,486-square-foot mansion in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson has sold for $11,250,001. T ...
Henderson mansion with indoor basketball court sells for $11.25M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The red-hot luxury real estate market that continues to set monthly records has matched the second highest sale of the year and recorded the highest sale in Henderson in 13 years..

The home has glass walls. (Mt. Charleston Realty)
Christmas cabin on Mount Charleston lists for over $1.1M
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Decorated for Christmas year-round, the cozy, hand-hewn pine log lodge depicts the magic of the season with gorgeous holiday décor throughout.

The upper-level balcony features a private, heated 300-square-foot swimming pool, elevated Jacu ...
Turnberry Place penthouse with pool, Jacuzzi lists for $5.5M
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

“We look for something that is unique,” Barbara Woollen said about their investments. “The penthouse at Turnberry is very unique. There aren’t too many properties that are two-story and have that much deck space with its own pool and Jacuzzi.”