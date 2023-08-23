77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Housing

Millennials priced out of Las Vegas real estate, report says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2023 - 7:30 am
 
Construction is underway for new development at Desert Foothills Drive area in Summerlin, on We ...
Construction is underway for new development at Desert Foothills Drive area in Summerlin, on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Construction is underway for new development at Desert Foothills Drive area in Summerlin, on We ...
Construction is underway for new development at Desert Foothills Drive area in Summerlin, on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley had the second-lowest percentage of millennial homebuyers in the nation last year, according to a new report.

Roughly 49 percent of the valley’s homebuyers in 2022 were millennials, ages 25 to 44, according to data compiled by Construction Coverage, which pulled numbers from the Federal Financial Institution’s Examination Council. Topping the list of the 56 major metros with the most millennial homebuyers was the San Jose area, with 74.4 percent. Coming in last, just behind the Las Vegas Valley was Tucson, Arizona with 44.9 percent.

Jonathan Jones, the author of the study, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an email that money mattered most with millennial buyers.

“While there are certainly several factors that can influence the housing market, price typically has an oversized influence,” he said. “From January 2021 to December 2022, the Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise metropolitan area saw the median home sale price increase by 40.4 percent, outpacing the national median by 6.6 percentage points.”

Jones said the San Jose area only saw a 29.1 percent increase in median home sale price.

“Millennials inherently have less home equity than older generations, and the rapid increase in home prices in the Las Vegas area likely priced out many millennial homebuyers,” he said.

Las Vegas’ real estate market has cooled substantially, as according to the latest Las Vegas housing market report from Home Builders Research Inc. stated that “local homebuilders reported a rather pedestrian month of new home net sales in July 2023. It was the lowest monthly total since January.”

The Las Vegas Realtors reported, according to MLS listings, that the median price of an existing single-family home sold in Southern Nevada last month was $450,000. That’s a 2 percent bump from June but down 3.2 percent from $465,000 in July 2022 and way off the all-time record of $482,000 set in May 2022.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Say it is so, Joe!
LETTER: Say it is so, Joe!
2
‘Sticker shock’: NV Energy customers react to bills from record-hot July
‘Sticker shock’: NV Energy customers react to bills from record-hot July
3
Billy Walters: Feud with ‘sworn enemy’ Wynn tied to $3.8M roulette win
Billy Walters: Feud with ‘sworn enemy’ Wynn tied to $3.8M roulette win
4
Las Vegas Grand Prix race schedule, road closures revealed
Las Vegas Grand Prix race schedule, road closures revealed
5
Family finds live bat in Strip hotel room, lawsuit alleges
Family finds live bat in Strip hotel room, lawsuit alleges
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
New home construction in the Skye Canyon Master Planned Community in Las Vegas is seen on Monda ...
US mortgage rates reach highest level in over two decades
By Alex Veiga and Matt Ott Associated Press

Freddie Mac said the average rate on a 30-year home loan reached its highest level since 2002, which could increase costs for borrowers by hundreds of dollars a month.

More stories
Henderson accepting applications for Veterans Memorial name additions
Henderson accepting applications for Veterans Memorial name additions
A’s owner talks selling the team, Raiders, relocation, more
A’s owner talks selling the team, Raiders, relocation, more
A’s owner: Relocation application done; team will lose $40M this year
A’s owner: Relocation application done; team will lose $40M this year
COMMENTARY: The Las Vegas Athletics: ‘A bright future together’
COMMENTARY: The Las Vegas Athletics: ‘A bright future together’
Giant bee costumes and $1K tickets: Beyonce’s wild concert history in Vegas
Giant bee costumes and $1K tickets: Beyonce’s wild concert history in Vegas
‘A special feature’: Bridges key to Las Vegas Grand Prix traffic plan
‘A special feature’: Bridges key to Las Vegas Grand Prix traffic plan