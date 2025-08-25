Modern farmhouse in Henderson neighborhood listed for $13.5M

The home is filled with rustic amenities adding to the barnhouse aesthetic with A-frames, natural stone slabs, including Viola Calcutta marble, white oak and exposed wood trusses says the listing.

Dubbed Mojave Manor, a modern farm house in Henderson, is listed at $13.5 million.

Located at 23 Sanctuary Peak Court in Ascaya, the home is filled with rustic amenities, adding to the barnhouse aesthetic with A-frames, natural stone slabs, including Viola Calcutta marble, white oak and exposed wood trusses, according to the listing.

It has yet to hit the market but will be very soon, said listing agent Ivan Sher of IS Luxury. It is currently a private listing on Sher’s website.

“The modern barn concept is not a new concept. It’s just newer for Las Vegas and for Nevada,” said Sher.

The home was built by a husband-wife designer duo Ian and Jackie Cutlet of Widespread Construction for their family, but they decided to “explore the opportunity of selling it, he said.

“I really connect with the builders. They’re really wholesome people that are just fixated on quality and kind of a timeless, finished home and and you can get lost in what they’ve done,” said Sher.

Located in a cul de sac on a 1.39-acre lot, the home is around 10,400 square feet, with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, states the listing. Perched atop the mouth of a canyon, said Sher, the home has expansive desert and mountain views which “unfolds” behind the property.

Inside, the first stop is the main room with high ceilings and exposed wood trusses and pocket doors on either side, opening to the back patio and a front courtyard.

The “heart” of the home, according to the listing, is the “showpiece” kitchen with an oversized island, even more stonework, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, a smoothie coffee bar with Scotsman ice makers and full-service wet bar. Neighboring it is a separate prep kitchen with its own set of Sub-Zero appliances, which the listing says is perfect for large-scale hosting.

Outside, the home has a pool and spa, two separate fire pit lounges, an outdoor kitchen bar, and outdoor showers. The most “unique feature,” according to the listing, is a multisport court designed for basketball, pickleball, volleyball and badminton.

The home also has automation features such as a Crestron smart system and Lutron lighting, which controls climate, security, shades and audio from your phone or remote.

Owners of the home will also get access to Ascaya’s amenities, including 24/7 guard-gated security, resort-style pools, dining, a fitness center and walking trails.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.