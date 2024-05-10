More multimillion-dollar luxury homes coming to Henderson

The community boasts views of the entire Las Vegas Valley and features properties that cost up to $6 million.

The homes in the new community will range from $2 to $6 million. (SkyVu)

The multimillion-dollar homes in MacDonald Highlands have views of the entire Las Vegas Valley. (SkyVu)

A new $30 million, five-home community called SkyVu has launched sales in the affluent Henderson enclave of MacDonald Highlands.

The properties range from $2 to $6 million and 35 percent are already sold, according to developer Christopher Homes. The guard-gated community boast views of the entire Las Vegas Valley.

The homes feature open floor plans, private courtyards and spa-inspired bathrooms. The properties also have Tesla solar panels.

The five-home community is part of MacDonald Highlands, which features more than 100 single and multi-level luxury homes, ranging in size from 3,500 to more than 6,500 square feet.

In February, construction started on 51 multimillion-dollar homes in Henderson’s Ascaya development on the edge of the Las Vegas Valley. Blue Heron is the architect- designer behind the The Canyon project. Many of the “stacked flat”-style homes will have two separate residences in them, one of top of the other. Each residence will feature three to four bedrooms.

Listing prices start at $2.9 million, and construction is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025.

Also in Henderson, one of the biggest homebuilders in the country, Lennar Corp., purchased 37 acres for $45 million in March, according to Clark County property records.

The Miami, Florida-based homebuilder will likely build a single-family residential community on the vacant land previously owned by California-based Trilogy Land Holdings LLC, according to property records. The sale closed on March 1.

To support the new rooftops, a 100,000-square-foot retail center in Green Valley Ranch called The Cliff will replace an aging office complex in Henderson. Design plans were unveiled in April for the open-air retail center at 2500 to 2550 Paseo Verde Parkway just off the 215 Beltway at St. Rose Parkway.

