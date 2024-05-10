59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Housing

More multimillion-dollar luxury homes coming to Henderson

A new luxury community in Henderson has launched sales. (SkyVu)
A new luxury community in Henderson has launched sales. (SkyVu)
The multimillion-dollar homes in MacDonald Highlands have views of the entire Las Vegas Valley. ...
The multimillion-dollar homes in MacDonald Highlands have views of the entire Las Vegas Valley. (SkyVu)
The homes in the new community will range from $2 to $6 million. (SkyVu)
The homes in the new community will range from $2 to $6 million. (SkyVu)
More Stories
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Las Vegas house featured on HGTV show
Apartment buildings in New York City. Rental housing costs have outpaced salaries in all but si ...
US rents climbed 1.5 times faster than wages in last 4 years
More affordable housing units coming for families, seniors in Clark County
How fast is the southwest Las Vegas Valley growing?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2024 - 6:01 am
 

A new $30 million, five-home community called SkyVu has launched sales in the affluent Henderson enclave of MacDonald Highlands.

The properties range from $2 to $6 million and 35 percent are already sold, according to developer Christopher Homes. The guard-gated community boast views of the entire Las Vegas Valley.

The homes feature open floor plans, private courtyards and spa-inspired bathrooms. The properties also have Tesla solar panels.

The five-home community is part of MacDonald Highlands, which features more than 100 single and multi-level luxury homes, ranging in size from 3,500 to more than 6,500 square feet.

In February, construction started on 51 multimillion-dollar homes in Henderson’s Ascaya development on the edge of the Las Vegas Valley. Blue Heron is the architect- designer behind the The Canyon project. Many of the “stacked flat”-style homes will have two separate residences in them, one of top of the other. Each residence will feature three to four bedrooms.

Listing prices start at $2.9 million, and construction is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025.

Also in Henderson, one of the biggest homebuilders in the country, Lennar Corp., purchased 37 acres for $45 million in March, according to Clark County property records.

The Miami, Florida-based homebuilder will likely build a single-family residential community on the vacant land previously owned by California-based Trilogy Land Holdings LLC, according to property records. The sale closed on March 1.

To support the new rooftops, a 100,000-square-foot retail center in Green Valley Ranch called The Cliff will replace an aging office complex in Henderson. Design plans were unveiled in April for the open-air retail center at 2500 to 2550 Paseo Verde Parkway just off the 215 Beltway at St. Rose Parkway.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Las Vegas house featured on HGTV show
recommend 2
How fast is the southwest Las Vegas Valley growing?
recommend 3
Condo, townhome prices hit record high in Las Vegas Valley
recommend 4
‘Don’t piss off the DOJ’: Veteran Las Vegas agents react to renewed push against Realtors
recommend 5
Nevada real estate agents charge some of the highest commissions in US
recommend 6
How many Californians have moved to Nevada since 2020?