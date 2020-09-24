94°F
Mortgage payment help available for Nevada homeowners

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2020 - 12:50 pm
 

Nevada homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage can access a new virtual portal for help.

State-affiliated nonprofit Home Means Nevada Inc. announced the launch of The Homeowner Connect, a “one-stop resource for homeowners experiencing financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The free portal can be accessed on Home Means Nevada’s website, homemnv.org.

Visitors can find on-demand assistance by Housing and Urban Development-certified non-profit housing counselors, access to mortgage servicers and resources on state and federal mortgage relief programs.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

