Multimillion-dollar home community in Henderson breaks ground

Construction has started on a 51-home community in the southwest corner of the Las Vegas Valley that promises “lock and leave” style living.

This rendering shows The Canyon project, which will feature 51 homes on 31 plots starting at $2.9 million in the Ascaya community in Henderson. (Blue Heron)

This rendering shows some of the homes that will be built for The Canyon project, which will feature 51 homes on 31 plots starting at $2.9 million in the Ascaya community in Henderson. (Blue Heron)

This rendering shows a pool planned as part of one of the 51 homes at The Canyon project in the Ascaya community in Henderson. (Blue Heron)

This rendering shows the living room for one of the 51 homes to built as part of The Canyon project in the Ascaya community in Henderson. (Blue Heron)

Construction has started on 51 multimillion-dollar homes in Henderson’s affluent Ascaya development on the edge of the Las Vegas Valley.

Blue Heron is the developer behind the The Canyon project. Many of the “stacked flat” style homes will have two separate residences in them, one of top of the other. Each residence will feature three to four bedrooms.

“There are 31 structures, and every structure has either one or two residences in it,” said Sam Brown, the development lead for Ascaya. “But it was important they operate and feel and look like single-family homes.”

Homes will range from 3,391 to 4,407 square feet in a “lock and leave” styled community, he said. A homeowner’s association will take care of the amenities and landscaping for each residence.

“It is what I would call resort-style living. It’s great for a person’s primary residence but also great for a secondary residence,” Brown said. “And so when we say ‘lock and leave,’ what we mean is you can lock and leave for a period of time and come back and everything is just as you left it.”

The Canyon community, which is spearheaded by Ascaya Inc., will include a 23,000-square-foot clubhouse, five pools, two community parks, a fitness center, a tennis and pickleball court, cold plunges and a 2-acre family park.

Listing prices start at $2.9 million, and construction is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025.

Ascaya, which sits on the side of the McCullough mountain range in the southeast corner of the valley, was conceived in the early 2000s. The first community opened there in 2014 with 310 residential lots. So far approximately half of the lots have been sold, 40 homes have been built, and another 45 are under construction.

Last year Ascaya sold $144 million worth of homes, a 50 percent increase from the year before. That total was bolstered by three of the top residential sales of the year, which included a 7-acre double lot home sale for $10 million.

Henderson is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., according to U-Haul data and is also experiencing a commercial building boom.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.