Nevada mansion sells for $42M to Google co-founder

Buying a Las Vegas-area home could become more affordable this year, report says

‘Time to do better’: Las Vegas public housing complex to be torn down, redeveloped

The beach house has views of Lake Tahoe’s Crystal Bay and was built for entertaining and family events. (Chase International Realty)

The main residence and beach house on Lake Tahoe’s Crystal Bay has listed for $64.5 million. The two homes are connected by two glass-enclosed hillside funicular trams. (Chase International Realty)

California’s wealth exodus continues as Google’s co-founder Sergey Brin is reportedly linked to the $42 million sale of a mansion on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe.

The sale, which was first reported by Bloomberg, is for a Crystal Pointe property that has a fully detached guest house. According to a Realtor.com listing for the house, it has eight bedrooms and nine-and-a-half bathrooms over 16,232 square feet, sitting on a 5.1 acre lot.

Bloomberg reported the sale price as $42 million, and the buyer is a company called Alpine Bay LLC.

Multiple billionaires within California have been fleeing the state to hide their wealth from a potential billionaire’s tax that would levy a 5 percent tax on any billionaire residing within the state.

The house also features a four-car garage and a deep water pier. The guest house is connected by a funicular that runs on a hillside track.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.