Nevada mansion sells for $42M to Google co-founder
Multiple billionaires are fleeing California due to a proposed billionaire’s tax.
California’s wealth exodus continues as Google’s co-founder Sergey Brin is reportedly linked to the $42 million sale of a mansion on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe.
The sale, which was first reported by Bloomberg, is for a Crystal Pointe property that has a fully detached guest house. According to a Realtor.com listing for the house, it has eight bedrooms and nine-and-a-half bathrooms over 16,232 square feet, sitting on a 5.1 acre lot.
Bloomberg reported the sale price as $42 million, and the buyer is a company called Alpine Bay LLC.
Multiple billionaires within California have been fleeing the state to hide their wealth from a potential billionaire’s tax that would levy a 5 percent tax on any billionaire residing within the state.
The house also features a four-car garage and a deep water pier. The guest house is connected by a funicular that runs on a hillside track.
