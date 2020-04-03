58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Housing

Nevadans who miss rent, mortgage payments during outbreak still owe

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2020 - 3:45 am
 
Updated April 3, 2020 - 8:45 am

LaRae Sloane has been a cocktail server for 30 years in Las Vegas, though with the Strip effectively closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, she and masses of others are out of work.

The Summerlin resident is worried she can’t make her mortgage payment. But for now, a lifeline from the state should let her and other Nevadans keep their homes amid the turmoil.

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency order Sunday that temporarily freezes eviction and foreclosure proceedings involving residential or commercial real estate, with exceptions for people who pose a threat to others or to their property. It also bars late fees or penalties for nonpayment during the crisis.

Sisolak’s order does not give tenants and homeowners a green light to live for free, nor does it dictate how missed checks will be repaid if landlords or lenders give customers a break from making payments amid the turmoil.

But major banks are willing to suspend mortgage payments during the pandemic, and Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine said the governor’s order removes the threat of people losing their homes, making a difficult time “a little bit easier right now.”

Conine also said big lenders told him they won’t require a lump sum for missed payments.

“We don’t want the aftershock to be as bad as the earthquake,” he said.

Mortgages

Sisolak’s order states it does not relieve people of “their contractual obligations” to pay the rent or the mortgage. But it says that when financial hardships created by the pandemic have passed, borrowers, lenders, tenants and landlords are “encouraged to negotiate payment plans or other agreements” to recoup missed payments.

Nevada Bankers Association President and CEO Phyllis Gurgevich said lenders are “hitting the pause button” during the crisis and indicated repayment arrangements will be made later.

But she stressed that borrowers need to contact their lenders to explain their situations, especially if they expect to fall behind on mortgages.

“We recognize this is a huge hardship and a lot of Nevadans are suffering,” Gurgevich said.

Even before Sisolak issued his order, major lenders such as Wells Fargo and Chase told the Review-Journal that borrowers can defer payments for 90 days.

Rental payments

Justin Habig, a 30-year-old assistant restaurant manager at Bellagio, said he just finished 10 years in the Army and was enjoying his new job on the Strip when all the casinos closed. He and his wife rent an apartment in Henderson and, he said, are “definitely nervous” about their finances.

Habig figures the landlord would be willing to negotiate rent payments, adding it’s the “logical” approach.

“They know unemployment right now is through the roof,” he said.

Susy Vasquez, executive director of the Nevada State Apartment Association, indicated landlords are making payment arrangements with residents.

For now, it’s unclear how many renters will need a payment break.

“We can’t quantify the impact quite yet,” Vasquez said.

‘This is all brand-new’

The novel coronavirus has upended daily life with sweeping business closures and other shutdowns as governments and companies race to contain its spread. Job losses are skyrocketing locally and nationally, raising the prospect of waves of missed housing payments, though Sisolak’s order ensures, for now, that Nevadans who fall behind on those bills don’t get locked out of their homes.

There are still plenty of unknowns in Las Vegas and around the U.S., including the virus’ reach and how long businesses will remain closed. But the economic damage has been massive and swift.

Las Vegas’ financial lifeblood, the Strip, has effectively shut down. Nationwide, a record 6.6 million-plus people filed unemployment insurance claims in the week ending March 28, double the prior week, according to seasonally adjusted data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Sloane, the cocktail server, worked at Bellagio for 11 years. She recently received her first unemployment check.

She also applied for money from employer MGM Resorts International, which pledged $1 million for an employee emergency grant fund last month.

Seth Schorr, a 31-year-old Las Vegas resident, recently landed a job with a staffing agency. But as the coronavirus sparked closures around the valley, his new employer delayed his start date, and a few days after that, he said, it rescinded the job altogether.

Schorr, who lives in an apartment, said he has worked steadily since he was 15, including full time through college, and figures he’ll tap his savings for rent.

“I’ve never been unemployed. … This is all brand-new to me,” he said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
2
Nevada unemployment benefits delayed, but qualified workers to get back pay
Nevada unemployment benefits delayed, but qualified workers to get back pay
3
Gov. Sisolak issues stay-at-home order, activates state National Guard
Gov. Sisolak issues stay-at-home order, activates state National Guard
4
Las Vegas properties extending closures amid virus spread
Las Vegas properties extending closures amid virus spread
5
6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Amazon blocks sale of N95 masks to public - VIDEO
Amazon established a new section of its website where U.S.-accredited hospitals or state or federal agencies can apply for supplies. N95 masks, surgical masks, facial shields, surgical gowns, surgical gloves and large-volume sanitizers are among the restricted items. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cars line up for over 4 miles for food
Cars were lined up along Sahara Avenue from Palace Station to South Rainbow Boulevard for food distribution sponsored by Three Square and Central Church in Henderson.
US weekly jobless claims jump to 6.6 million - VIDEO
The U.S. Labor Department reported 6.6 million people filed for unemployment insurance in the past week. A reported 10 million people have filed over the past two weeks. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
When will self-employed get unemployment money in Nevada? - VIDEO
President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act into law March 27. It allows states to expand unemployment insurance benefits, including to independent contractors, self-employed and gig workers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Free Business Updates
For more information head to: https://www.reviewjournal.com/vegas-business-updates/
Walmart’s new safety measures at stores: Checking temperatures - VIDEO
In an effort to intensify safety measures in their stores, Walmart and Sam’s Club will check the temperatures of all employees as they arrive for work. (Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Macy’s to furlough majority of 130,000 employees amid coronavirus closures - VIDEO
On March 30, Macy’s Inc. announced their decision to furlough a majority of their employees and instead move to the “absolute minimum workforce needed.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal
An empty Las Vegas Strip from the air - Drone Video
For the first time in forever, the famed Las Vegas Strip is closed for business amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada construction continues as coronavirus spreads
When Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Nevada businesses closed, he let construction workers stay on the job, deeming homebuilding and other construction “essential” lines of work.
US weekly jobless claims soar to record-breaking 3.28M - VIDEO
The U.S. Department of Labor released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. The 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were expecting. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker at Allegiant Stadium tests positive for COVID-19
Construction of Allegiant Stadium is unlikely to affected by the coronavirus outbreak that is having an impact on just about every industry across the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino companies burning through millions daily
RJ reporter Bailey Schulz talks about how much Las Vegas Casino companies are losing and how the Emergency bill could help if they run out of money or need help recouping what was lost.
Albertsons, Walmart, Amazon increase pay amid coronavirus impact - VIDEO
Grocery stores and other retailers have raised employee pay as they work to meet customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police tells nonessential businesses to respect the shutdown - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reminds businesses in Clark County that all nonessential businesses are to be shut down as mandated by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, due to the coronavirus crises. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Amazon Prime delays are now as long as a month - VIDEO
As of Sunday, many nonessential items ordered with Prime delivery are showing an April 21 delivery date. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fed announces unprecedented actions to stabilize markets - VIDEO
The Federal Reserve announced several new measures on Monday. Among the announced programs is a further commitment of $300 billion "supporting the flow of credit" for Main Street businesses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores close on Sunday - VIDEO
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores across the Las Vegas Valley closed at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, the company announced on Twitter. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local Businesses Message To Customers After Closing - Video
Local movie theaters and stores leave signs on their doors for customers as businesses close after being ordered to shut down.
Valley businesses react to mandatory order to shut down - VIDEO
All non-essential businesses in the Las Vegas Valley have to shut down. We spoke with store owners who would remain open for the benefit of the community and others who were still confused as to why they had to close. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casino closures impact 206K workers, AGA finds - VIDEO
About 206,000 direct casino employees in Nevada are without work after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Tuesday mandate, according to the American Gaming Association. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Las Vegas Valley grocery stores offer early hours for seniors - VIDEO
A growing list of Las Vegas Valley retailers are offering special shopping hours for seniors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak’s unprecedented order on nonessential Nevada businesses will shut down 440 licensed casinos. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn CEO and Dr. Rebecca Katz go over coronavirus - Video
The Wynn CEO Matt Maddox and Dr. Rebecca Katz give a warning about the coronavirus in Las Vegas and around the world.
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel - VIDEO
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists upset with MGM Resorts' lack of closure notice - VIDEO
Tourists like David and Emma Walker, who are visiting from Scotland, found out about MGM Resorts' property closures through Google, instead of the Luxor where they are currently staying. The Walkers are upset with how MGM has handled the situation by not making their customers aware of the closures first. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International announced Sunday it is temporarily suspending operations at all Las Vegas properties “until further notice” effective Tuesday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars begins layoffs during coronavirus crisis - VIDEO
Documentation obtained by the Review-Journal shows Caesars Entertainment Corp. has begun laying off employees amid reduced travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Traveling through Las Vegas airport during coronavirus pandemic - VIDEO
Passengers travel through the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020, amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices break bubble-era record - VIDEO
After more than 13 years, Las Vegas house prices have finally eclipsed their bubble-era peak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Sisolak orders halt to all evictions
By / RJ

Sisolak said his order applies to evictions that were already filed before the declaration, and prohibits new lockouts, evictions filings and notices to pay. It also applies to commercial buildings, to protect small businesses closed by Sisolak’s previous order.

Read More