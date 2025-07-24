New active adult community opens in Henderson

The 55-and-up community will offer one- and two-bedroom apartments, with base rent starting at $1,499 and $2,299, respectively.

Album Union Village, the latest from Greystar, has officially opened in Henderson at 1100 Wellness Pl. The community is the latest “active adult community” from Greystar, said a release. (Greystar)

A new senior apartment community from a national real estate investment and development company has opened in Henderson.

Album Union Village, the latest active adult community from Greystar, has officially opened in Henderson at 1100 Wellness Place, according to a news release.

The 55-and-up community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments, with base rent starting at $1,499 and $2,299, respectively. They range in size from 677 to 1,220 square feet, with floor plans including stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, walk-in closets and balconies.

Residents will also be able to utilize an 8,000-square-foot clubhouse, with amenities such as a theater room with reclining chairs, a computer lab and two courtyard spaces.

Encouraging an “active lifestyle,” according to the release, residents can choose from a range of activities, including interest-based clubs, art workshops and volunteer programs, as well as fitness offerings like yoga, two fitness studios, a resort-style pool and access to scenic trails. Additionally, social gatherings will be offered, such as happy hours, cooking demos, movie nights and potlucks.

A grand opening celebration will be held on Aug. 22 with a Great Gatsby-themed event at the community, according to a news release.

The celebration starts at 4 p.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, followed by a cocktail hour at 4:30 p.m. and dinner reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. An RSVP is required by Aug. 15.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.