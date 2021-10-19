New affordable housing coming to southwest Las Vegas

The Clark County Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to build 100 new single-family homes in southwest Las Vegas.

The commission will work with developer Kavison Homes to build more than 100 single-family homes in 15 acres along Cactus Avenue, east of Buffalo Drive, the commission said in a statement. Families that earn less than 80 percent of the area’s median income will qualify for the new housing options.

“Homeownership has many benefits for families and the community, but it is a dream that is simply out of reach for many residents,” County Manager Yolanda King said in the statement. “As the first for-sale affordable housing development to our community, this plan will open the door to homeownership for more than 100 lower-income families.”

The commission said in the statement that the average price of a home in Southern Nevada reached $405,000 in August.

