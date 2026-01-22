New affordable-housing complex being built in downtown Las Vegas

Nevada HAND is building the project after it demolished a rental property at the same site.

An artist's rendering of the 51-unit affordable-housing complex that Nevada HAND is building at 1200 E. Ogden Ave. in downtown Las Vegas. (Nevada HAND)

Nevada’s biggest affordable-housing developer has torn down a rental complex in downtown Las Vegas and is replacing it with a new one.

In a roughly $20 million development, Nevada HAND is building a four-story, 51-unit property for low-income residents at the northeast corner of Ogden Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

The complex, Ogden Pines, is slated to open next year and feature energy-efficient appliances, a community room, fitness room, and secured building access, according to the developer.

With the bulk of its population in the Las Vegas area, Nevada has long faced a steep shortage of affordable housing units.

Early last year, the Kenny Guinn Center for Policy Priorities reported that Nevada was grappling with a “severe housing affordability crisis,” as nearly half of the state’s renters were “excessively cost-burdened” and income growth had “lagged far behind housing costs.”

Waldon Swenson, vice president of corporate affairs at Nevada HAND, said in a recent interview that redeveloping the complex on Ogden ultimately made more sense than patchwork and repairs, adding it lets the firm build more homes with modern systems.

Overall, he said that Nevada HAND operates 5,400 units, all in Southern Nevada, and that the vacancy rate is minimal.

“There’s tremendous need,” he said.

The Ogden Pines project is backed by financing from the Nevada Housing Division, Clark County, the city of Las Vegas, California Bank & Trust, and other sources, the developer previously said.

