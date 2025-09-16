New affordable-housing complex opens in Las Vegas

Developer expands to Las Vegas with wave of apartment projects

Ovation Development Corp. has opened Heirloom at Rome, an affordable-housing complex in Las Vegas, seen here. (Ovation Development Corp.)

A local apartment developer has opened another affordable-housing complex in Las Vegas amid a steep shortage of such units in Nevada.

Ovation Development Corp. announced Tuesday that it opened Heirloom at Rome, a 276-unit community for low-income seniors. The complex includes 38 stand-alone “tiny homes” with 400 square feet of living space, as well as one- and two-bedroom apartments that span 664 to 891 square feet.

The $78 million project is at the corner of Rome and Decatur boulevards in the northern Las Vegas Valley, and the first residents started moving in on Sept. 1, according to a news release.

Its amenities include fitness and wellness rooms, as well as a game lounge, business center and clubhouse.

Nevada, with the bulk of its population in the Las Vegas Valley, has long needed an increased supply of affordable units.

Overall, Nevada has a shortage of nearly 78,000 affordable and available rental homes for extremely low-income tenants, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Ovation, founded by Alan Molasky, is among the biggest apartment developers in Southern Nevada, with a portfolio that includes luxury projects and affordable buildings.

The company said Tuesday that it has now completed 17 affordable-housing communities.

In a sign of the demand for such units, the company said, it opened a senior affordable-housing project in May that is already more than 89 percent leased.

That project, the 195-unit Heirloom at Pebble, is near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pebble Road in the southern valley.

