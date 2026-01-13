New affordable-housing complex taking shape in North Las Vegas

A Midwest developer has started building a 105-unit near the VA medical center.

A Midwest developer has started building an affordable-housing complex in North Las Vegas, amid a steep shortage of such units.

The NRP Group held a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday for North & Valley, a 105-unit apartment project for low-income tenants. The complex is being built on Pecos Road just north of Centennial Parkway, near the sprawling Veterans Affairs medical center.

Construction on the roughly $42 million project — which consists of two four-story buildings on a 4-acre plot — is already underway.

Units are scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2027, said Mike Moriarty, vice president of development with NRP.

Clark County and North Las Vegas are helping finance the project, which also landed state and federal tax credits, he said.

Cleveland-based NRP has multiple apartment projects underway in Southern Nevada, and Moriarty said the firm expects to break ground later this year on another affordable-housing complex, this time at the southern edge of the valley.

Nevada, with the bulk of its population in the Las Vegas Valley, has a shortage of nearly 78,000 affordable and available rental homes for extremely low-income tenants, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

