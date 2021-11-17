New apartment complex coming to Cadence in Henderson

The 265-unit project is slated to feature a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse and apartments ranging from 617 to 1,320 square feet.

An artist's rendering of a new 265-unit apartment complex in Henderson's Cadence community. (Courtesy)

A newly built apartment complex is slated to open in Henderson’s Cadence community next year.

The 265-unit project, by developer A.G. Spanos Companies, will feature a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse and apartments ranging from 617 to 1,320 square feet, with private garages available in all buildings, according to a news release Wednesday from Cadence.

Occupancy is scheduled for the third quarter of 2022, the release said.

Stockton, California-based Spanos has developed more than 200,000 multifamily units across the U.S., including 22,000-plus units in the Las Vegas area from the 1970s through the 1990s, according to the announcement.

CEO Dean Spanos is also owner and chairman of the Los Angeles Chargers NFL team. His late father, Alex Spanos, founded the namesake real estate company and purchased the Chargers in 1984.

Cadence, which is being developed by the LandWell Co., spans 2,200 acres off Lake Mead Parkway east of Boulder Highway.

