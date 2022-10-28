New apartments being built near south Las Vegas resort

Arizona-based The Wolff Co. broke ground earlier this year on a 316-unit apartment complex called LVB.

Construction is underway on an apartment complex on Las Vegas Boulevard just north of Barbara Lane near the M Resort, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A new apartment complex is taking shape on Las Vegas Boulevard near the M Resort — and even though it’s a ways off from opening, its developer is already looking to build another one nearby.

Arizona-based The Wolff Co. broke ground earlier this year on a 316-unit apartment complex on the west side of Las Vegas Boulevard near Neal Avenue.

The complex, LVB, is slated to feature a fitness studio with yoga room, a pickleball court, resort-style pool, and eight units with private, attached yards, according to Wolff’s website.

It expects to start leasing the apartments in the first quarter of 2024, said Amber Huntley-Ruiz, Wolff’s vice president of marketing.

Wolff has built several apartment complexes in Southern Nevada, and its Las Vegas Boulevard project is one of a handful of new ventures along a desert-lined stretch of the roadway several miles south of the casino-packed Strip.

The company has drawn up plans for another apartment complex about a mile up the street, too.

Wolff is looking to develop a 422-unit project off the west side of Las Vegas Boulevard at Erie Avenue that would include horseshoe and pickleball courts, walking paths, and a clubhouse with a gym, county documents show.

The Clark County Commission is scheduled to consider the project plans Nov. 2.

Huntley-Ruiz said this week that she does not have information on the newer project “at this time,” adding it was unlikely Wolff’s development team would have “much to contribute” given the early stage of the project.

Las Vegas Boulevard is known for its towering hotel-casinos, but near the M Resort, it’s a mostly quiet place with vast tracts of desert between the street and Interstate 15. However, developers launched two big housing projects along the west side of the boulevard there in recent years: the roughly 800-unit Mosaic townhouse community and a 754-unit apartment complex called Ariva.

Moreover, Station Casinos this summer bought 126 acres at Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue for more than $172 million — across from a 57-acre spread it’s owned for years — and has already talked about developing the newly acquired site.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.