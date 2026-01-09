New community in Las Vegas, planned for 3,500 homes, bags first land sale to builder

A homebuilding giant spent more than $46 million for the site and plans to put up nearly 300 homes.

Vacant land that KB Home recently purchased is seen along the north side of Tropical Parkway west of Shaumber Road on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A homebuilding giant picked up the first land tract in a sprawling new community on the outer edge of Las Vegas.

KB Home purchased around 38.6 acres along the north side of Tropical Parkway west of the 215 Beltway, in the northwest Las Vegas Valley. The $46.4 million sale closed last month, property records show.

This marks the first land closing by a builder in the new Skye Summit master-planned community, said Chris Armstrong, executive vice president with developer Olympia Companies.

Overall, Skye Summit spans 505 acres and is approved for 3,500 homes, said Armstrong, who noted that the developers will build roads and trails in Skye Summit and a 20-acre park immediately adjacent to the community.

KB Home’s new subdivision, Vertice at Skye Summit, will have 299 homesites. The builder expects to begin land development this summer and open for sale in early 2027, said Jim McDade, Las Vegas division president.

Los Angeles-based KB Home is a longtime builder in the region and one of the biggest in the country.

Southern Nevada is blanketed with master-planned communities. In general, these big projects involve developers acquiring a land mass, building roads and other infrastructure, and selling off sections to homebuilders.

The end result is a massive new community in the suburbs with tract housing, parks, retail and other features.

Las Vegas’ largest master-planned community, Summerlin, started taking shape in the early 1990s and has long been among the top-selling spots in the nation for homebuilders.

Summerlin spans 22,500 acres along the valley’s western rim and boasts 130,000 residents, as well as parks, trails, community centers and some of the highest home prices in Southern Nevada.

Las Vegas-based Olympia is led by founder Garry Goett. The firm’s other master-planned communities include Skye Canyon, in the upper northwest valley, and Southern Highlands, at the southern edge of the valley.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.