New Lake Las Vegas community opens

Incanta Lago from luxury homebuilders Toll Brothers has officially opened at Lake Las Vegas. Home prices start at $924,995 and go up to $1,064,995. (Toll Brothers)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2025 - 10:53 am
 

A new Lake Las Vegas community has opened.

Incanta Lago from luxury homebuilders Toll Brothers has officially opened at 427 Terra Alta at Lake Las Vegas.

Home prices start at $924,995 and go up to $1,064,995.

The community offers one- and two-story homes, ranging from 2,488 to 3,293 square feet. Three different floor plans are available and include three to four bedrooms, up to four-and-a-half baths and two-car garages.

The homes include open, modern floor plans and outdoor spaces, with the option to add flex spaces, rooftop terraces, multigenerational living suites and storefront windows with the Toll Brothers Design Studio.

“Incanta Lago offers a unique blend of luxury and lifestyle with its stunning home designs and the vibrant amenities of Lake Las Vegas,” said Janet Love, division president of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas. “This community is perfect for those seeking a sophisticated and active lifestyle in a beautiful lakeside setting.”

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

