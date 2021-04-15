76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Housing

New program offers down payment help for first-time homebuyers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2021 - 5:01 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First-time homebuyers in Nevada can receive help with their down payment through a grant program funded by the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.

The cooperative announced Wednesday that eligible low- to moderate-income households can receive 4-to-1 matching grants of up to $22,000 for down payment assistance and closing costs.

FHLBank San Francisco is partnering with 36 of its member financial institutions to disperse the $11 million in grants with Greater Nevada Credit Union and WestStar Credit Union serving as its Nevada partners.

FHLBank San Francisco Chief Executive Teresa Bazemore said in a statement that homeownership is key to helping stabilize underserved communities impacted by the pandemic.

“These grants play a crucial role in helping lower-income homebuyers put down roots in their communities and revitalize local economies,” said Bazemore.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Locals rejoice over lifting of COVID restrictions
Locals rejoice over lifting of COVID restrictions
2
Sisolak says state reopening to 100% capacity by June 1
Sisolak says state reopening to 100% capacity by June 1
3
5 men arrested during Las Vegas prostitution operation
5 men arrested during Las Vegas prostitution operation
4
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
5
George Floyd’s death caused by heart rhythm problem, defense witness says
George Floyd’s death caused by heart rhythm problem, defense witness says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nathan Long, a video game writer, poses for a picture outside his rental apartment courtyard in ...
US homebuyers face affordability, other hurdles in hot market
By Alex Veiga The Associated Press

The housing market has been a pillar of economic strength during the pandemic, but many would-be homeowners have met with frustration because of a low number of homes for sale and consistently rising prices.

 
‘Palace in the Sky’ penthouse lists for $15M
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

The “Palace in the Sky” at Panorama Towers rises above Dean Martin Drive behind the Strip, showcasing sophisticated artistic expression through its intricate architectural detailing and extraordinary finishes.