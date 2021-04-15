New program offers down payment help for first-time homebuyers

First-time homebuyers in Nevada can receive help with their down payment through a grant program funded by the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First-time homebuyers in Nevada can receive help with their down payment through a grant program funded by the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.

The cooperative announced Wednesday that eligible low- to moderate-income households can receive 4-to-1 matching grants of up to $22,000 for down payment assistance and closing costs.

FHLBank San Francisco is partnering with 36 of its member financial institutions to disperse the $11 million in grants with Greater Nevada Credit Union and WestStar Credit Union serving as its Nevada partners.

FHLBank San Francisco Chief Executive Teresa Bazemore said in a statement that homeownership is key to helping stabilize underserved communities impacted by the pandemic.

“These grants play a crucial role in helping lower-income homebuyers put down roots in their communities and revitalize local economies,” said Bazemore.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.