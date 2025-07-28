New public housing complex set for North Las Vegas

The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority is set to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for a 192-unit project named for Nevada’s first Black state senator.

The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority headquarters is shown in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Southern Nevada’s public housing agency is set to build a new residential complex.

The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority is scheduled to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday for a 192-unit project in North Las Vegas. The Senator Joseph M. Neal Jr. Apartments complex is named for Nevada’s first Black state senator, who died in 2020 at age 85.

Located at the corner of Tonopah Avenue and North Fifth Street, the $88 million housing project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.

It will have a leasing preference for low-income seniors and feature a multi-purpose room, classrooms, a fitness center and other amenities, according to a news release.

The housing authority has contracted with affordable-housing firm McCormack Baron Salazar to develop the project.

McCormack, based in St. Louis, is also slated to turn the Desert Pines golf course in east Las Vegas into a sprawling mixed-use development with housing, commercial space and recreation areas.

The Las Vegas City Council this month approved selling the 95-acre city-owned course, at the corner of Bonanza and Mojave roads, for about $17.5 million to the developers.

