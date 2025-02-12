New spin on luxury homes coming to Henderson’s Ascaya — PHOTOS

Construction is underway at the Ascaya community where the Canyon project, which will feature horizontal condos on 31 plots starting at $2.9 million, on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Located within a canyon in Henderson, the Canyon Residences at Ascaya are bringing horizontal condos into the zeitgeist.

Currently under construction, the Canyon Residences will be 51 homes built on seven individual rows within the Ascaya community with design and building from Blue Heron Homes. While it does not look like much now, reservations are currently being taken for the residences with move-in starting soon.

With condos normally residing in towers, a horizontal condo is a deconstructed version, combining the amenities of a condo with convenience of a single-family home, Ascaya’s representatives say. Homeowners only own and maintain the inside of their residence, with the outside being maintained by the homeowners association, with no add-on options.

“Even though everything’s fully specced, part of the benefit of doing this horizontal condo is that it’s a lot faster to build one of these than a tower,” said Sam Brown, development lead at Ascaya. “We’re starting a new row every few months.”

Currently, rows three and four are under construction, with row three available for move-in by the third quarter of this year.

With seven different floor plans available, the price of the homes will start in the high $2 millions, with the price ascending in each row, according to the developer. The desert contemporary residences range from 3,391 to 4,407 square feet, each with a two to two-and-a-half car garage, three to four beds, dual primary suites and a chef’s kitchen with Sub Zero and Wolf appliances.

Some homes are stacked, with a separate residences on the top and bottom, however both will still have separate entrances and garages.

The Canyon Residences will include the typical amenities Ascaya’s multimillion-dollar homes are known for such as: automated pocket doors, a fireplace, large showers with multiple water features, walk-in closets and a Crestron home automation system. Sales lead Melissa Tomastik said having the amenities already included eliminates the “decision fatigue” of building a custom home.

The only thing owners will have to choose is which model and finishes they want in the home, as well as furniture with the homes coming unfurnished, according to Ascaya.

Those living in the Canyon Residences will be able to use their own exclusive amenities, alongside the community-wide Ascaya amenities like the clubhouse and community parks. With five pools, including an eight-person spa and communal areas, and two wellness parks with a sauna, cold plunge, yoga deck and meditation spaces, each row will have a special amenity only those in the Canyon Residences can use.

