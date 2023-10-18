New Summerlin neighborhood planned by Arizona homebuilder

Construction on the project at the edge of Red Rock Canyon is slated to begin in early 2025.

A developer is planning to build 92 lots on this land in the western portion of Summerlin. (City of Las Vegas)

An Arizona-based homebuilder is planning a neighborhood of single-family homes on 25 acres in the western portion of Summerlin, on the edge of Red Rock Canyon.

A tentative map for the Ashland at Summerlin Village neighborhood was approved by the Las Vegas Planning Commission last week. Summerlin, one of the top-selling master-planned communities in the country, falls within the jurisdictions of the city and Clark County.

Taylor Morrison will construct the 92-lot project’s homes at the northwest corner of Sandstone Rise Drive and Sky Vista Drive.

Kent Lay, Las Vegas division president for Taylor Morrison, said the neighborhood will include two different models of single-story homes, and construction is expected to start in the first half of 2025.

“In terms of development aesthetics, this community will evoke an Americana ambiance,” he said. “The next step would be submitting for a final map which requires drainage studies, improvement plans, and many more submittals required by the city.”

Summerlin started in 1952, when American business tycoon Howard Hughes bought a 30,000-acre parcel along the then-barren western rim of the Las Vegas Valley for $3 an acre. A residential acre there is now valued at $1.27 million, according to Howard Hughes’ 2022 fourth-quarter report.

The last major enclave of Summerlin to be developed is Summerlin West, located west of the 215 Beltway and north of West Charleston Boulevard on the edge of Red Rock Canyon. Development is currently underway, with two of Summerlin West’s four villages (each contain multiple neighborhoods), The Vistas and The Paseos, already built and sold out. The two others, Stonebridge and Reverence, are close to being sold out, the developer said.

With approximately 123,000 residents within its 35 square miles — stretching as far north as Cheyenne Avenue and south to South Fort Apache Road — Summerlin commands the highest home prices in the valley.

