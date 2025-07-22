New Summerlin townhome community opens for tours

Three model homes are open in the community, with move-ins happening as early as August.

A look inside one of the model homes at Raven Crest, complete with an elevator. (Toll Brothers)

A luxury homebuilder has opened a new Summerlin townhome community.

The newest community from Toll Brothers, Raven Crest in Kestrel Commons Village, is officially open for prospective homeowners to browse, the homebuilder said in an announcement. Three model homes are now available to tour at 11545 Hillrise Ave., with move-in options as early as August.

“We are excited for home shoppers to tour the three new stunning models at our Raven Crest community in Summerlin,” said Janet Love, division president of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas in a statement. “This community offers luxurious townhome living with unparalleled amenities and design options, providing residents with a vibrant lifestyle rich with recreation and opportunities to explore.”

The townhome community consists of six, three- and four-story, floor plans, ranging from 2,300 to 2,640 square feet. Select homes include entry courtyards, covered patios and fourth-level rooftop terraces, and each home will have an attached two-car garage, according to the homebuilder. Prices range anywhere from $634,995 to $820,000, depending on features and move-in dates.

Alongside the townhomes, homeowners will be able to utilize their own private community pool, parks and walking trails.

Customers will have the opportunity to personalize their home with the Toll Brothers Design Studio, or select quick move-in homes with “Designer Appointed Features,” with move in dates as early as August, according to the homebuilder.

