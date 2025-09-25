New UNLV coaches bought multimillion-dollar homes in Las Vegas area

UNLV’s two recent high-profile coaching hires both made multimillion-dollar home buys in guard gated Las Vegas Valley communites in the past year.

New UNLV men's basketball coach Josh Pastner thanks his family as he speaks during and introductory press conference at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Dan Mullen watches warm ups before their game against Sam Houston State on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 in Houston. (Michael Wyke/For Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In December, UNLV hired former Florida head coach and ESPN analyst, Dan Mullen, as their new head football coach featuring a five-year, $17.5 million contract. In March, UNLV hired former Memphis head coach and former ESPN analyst, Josh Pastner, as the new men’s basketball head coach, including a five-year, $4.8 million contract.

In April, Mullen and his wife Megan purchased a $5.5 million home in Southern Highlands, while in May, Pastner and his wife Kerri bought a $2 million home in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson, according to Clark County property records.

Mullen’s 8,186-square-foot, two-story home is on the 15th fairway of Southern Highlands golf club in a guard gated community. It was listed at $5.9 million at the beginning of the year, with the Mullen’s acquiring the home for $500,000 below the asking price, according to a listing on real estate firm Presenting Vegas’ website.

The two-story home sits on a 0.47-acre lot, featuring five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a three-car garage, according to the listing.

Other features of the home include a large backyard with mature trees with half basketball court, outdoor kitchen, a putting green, an 800-square-foot pool with a spa.

The home also has a soundproof basement theater with tiered seating and a Sony projector with a 140-inch screen.

Pastner’s 4,347-square-foot Henderson abode is in a guard gated community, featuring five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, sitting on a quarter-acre of land, according to a listing on real estate firm Douglas Elliman’s website.

House amenities include a chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry, an oversized pool with a grotto-style spa and a slide, a large, covered patio and a putting green.

The property has a dedicated office home and guest room with a dedicated exterior entrance.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.