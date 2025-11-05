New York City-based real estate brokerage launches in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is the fourth new market for the real estate brokerage in 2025.

A celebrity real estate brokerage is expanding to Las Vegas, taking a Sotheby’s director with it.

Serhant, from Ryan Serhant, announced its Las Vegas expansion on Wednesday via press release, marking its fourth new market in 2025. Former director of operations for Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty and Las Vegas native, Bill Oskilanec, will join as the managing broker for the its Nevada operations.

With the market debut, Serhant “will bring together some of Las Vegas’s top-performing agents and teams,” said the press release, with over $600 million in sales within the last 12 months. The firm will be temporarily located at Town Square while they look for a permanent space.

“I love the state of Nevada, and I couldn’t be happier for it to be our 14th state! Las Vegas is an incredible market and now is the perfect time to bring our media and AI powered, client-focused approach to one of the country’s fastest-growing luxury markets,” said Ryan Serhant, founder and CEO in a statement. “Our focus is on empowering elite agents, delivering exceptional service, and amplifying our listings to our global platform.”

Founded in 2020 in New York City, Serhant has over 1,300 agents and 100 full-time team members and started expanding outside of the city in 2023. In 2025 alone they have joined the Rhode Island, Washington D.C. metro area and Phoenix markets.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.