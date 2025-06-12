NFL Hall of Famer purchases $8.4 million Henderson home

The custom home in MacDonald Highlands sold for under its listing price, according to Las Vegas Realtors.

Tackle Orlando Pace, primarily for the St. Louis Rams, and his wife Carla Pace bought a MacDonald Highlands home this May, according to Clark County property records. The home, at 649 Dragon Peak Dr., was listed for $10 million, according to trade association Las Vegas Realtors, but purchased by the couple for $8.4 million on May 12. (Courtesy IS Luxury)

An NFL Hall of Famer has purchased a Henderson home for $8.4 million.

Former tackle Orlando Pace, who played most of his career for the St. Louis Rams, and his wife Carla bought a MacDonald Highlands home in May, according to Clark County property records. The home on Dragon Peak Drive was listed for $10 million, according to trade association Las Vegas Realtors, but purchased by the couple for $8.4 million on May 12.

Pace, 49, was the first overall draft pick by the Rams in the 1997 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013 and the NFL Hall of Fame in 2016. He finished his career with the Chicago Bears in 2009.

The single-story home is 6,990 square feet, with four beds, six bathrooms and a detached casita. A one-of-a-kind Richard Luke custom estate, the home is “the pinnacle of architectural sophistication,” with biophilic design, according to the listing.

“It sold for such a high price per square foot due to the fact that this property had so many details you don’t typically see in a custom home all at one time,” said listing agent Sam Coleman of IS Luxury.

Coleman said the couple acted as an “owner-builder” for the property, adding special details throughout the home. Some of the custom amenities include marble sinks, floating water fixtures, recessed shampoo niches, power fixtures inside drawers and a wellness room with a cold plunge and dry sauna with Huum equipment, he said.

Inside the home, the kitchen is outfitted with high-end appliances, custom cabinetry and an island. The primary suite has dual dressing rooms, a spa inspired bath and private access to the backyard; additionally each guest room has an ensuite bathroom.

Outside, the home has an infinity-edge pool and spa, views of the Las Vegas Strip and Dragon Ridge Gold Course and an outdoor kitchen, according to the IS Luxury listing.

Residents will also get access to MacDonald Highlands amenities, including their country club and facilities.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.