North Las Vegas apartment complex sells for $70M

A real estate firm based in Southern California announced that it acquired the North Las Vegas complex, along with one in Arizona.

The real estate firm Kennedy Wilson acquired the North Las Vegas apartment complex Tides on Commerce, seen in this undated photo, for $70 million. (Kennedy Wilson)

An apartment complex in North Las Vegas has been sold for $70 million.

Real estate investment firm Kennedy Wilson announced Friday that it acquired Tides on Commerce, a 336-unit apartment complex in North Las Vegas, and Finisterra, a 356-unit complex in Tempe, Arizona, for $166 million combined.

Clark County property records and Nevada business-entity filings show that the new landlord acquired Tides on Commerce for $70 million.

The rental complex, located at 4249 N. Commerce St., between Alexander and Craig roads, has a fitness center, pool and hot tub, along with other features.

Kennedy Wilson has a roughly 14 percent interest in the fund that acquired the two properties, the firm said, adding it was the asset manager.

The Beverly Hills, California-based company says that it has more than $29 billion of assets under management in the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland and that it focuses primarily on rental housing.

