One of nation’s biggest homebuilders planning new Summerlin subdivision

A new 79-lot residential development is the latest planned addition to Summerlin, one of the top-selling communities in the nation.

The Howard Hughes Corporation, the master planner for the community of Summerlin, has the green light for a new 79-lot single family residential development. (Courtesy City of Las Vegas)

One of the biggest homebuilders in the country, Lennar Corp., is looking to develop a 79-lot subdivision in Las Vegas’ Summerlin community.

The 14-acre project will be located west of the 215 Beltway and just south of Lake Mead Boulevard, in an area packed with other new housing developments. The Las Vegas Planning Commission is expected to approve the project at its regular meeting next week.

No timeline for construction was revealed in project plans. Lennar Corp. couldn’t be reached for comment about what types of houses it plans to build in the subdivision.

The development is south of a large plot of federal land — not within Summerlin’s boundaries — that is going up for auction this fall.

Steven Haynes, vice president of Colliers International’s Las Vegas land division, said he thinks most of that federal land will likely be mixed-use development with an emphasis on residential.

Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp. sells land to homebuilders in the Summerlin community, which spans 22,500 acres along the Las Vegas Valley’s western rim and has approximately 120,000 residents.

It has long been among the top-selling spots in the nation for homebuilders.

Summerlin was ranked No. 5 on the mid-year report from Maryland-based RCLCO Real Estate Consulting, with 544 home sales through June. But that’s an 8 percent drop from 2022, when 592 sales were reported for the same time.

“We believe Summerlin’s long-term success is due, in large part, to its thoughtful master plan that established design guidelines that have stood the test of time,” said Frank Stephan, Nevada region president for The Howard Hughes Corp, in a previous interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Summerlin’s roots go back to 1952 when American business tycoon Howard Hughes bought a 25,000-acre parcel on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, for reportedly $3 an acre as a potential relocation spot for his business holdings.

