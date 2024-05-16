73°F
Housing

Oscar De La Hoya selling Henderson mansion

The exterior of Oscar De La Hoya's Henderson mansion is seen in this provided photo. Credit: Th ...
The house has been renovated since it was purchased in 2022. Photo: The Agency
Boxing promotor Oscar De La Hoya has lots to say about the upcoming fight and his time with for ...
De La Hoya has a memorabilia room with boxing robes. Photo: The Agency
The house has views of the Las Vegas Valley from Henderson. Photo: The Agency
Renovations were done to the game room at the house. Photo: The Agency
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Famed boxer Oscar De La Hoya is ringing the bell on his Henderson home, as he has put the house up for sale for $20 million.

The single-story, five bedroom, seven bathroom residence is a custom built Blue Heron home that De La Hoya has spent the past few years renovating. He purchased it in April 2022 for $14.6 million while it was still under construction, according to Clark County property records.

The 8,954-square-foot house, which is part of the MacDonald Highlands community, has 2,409 square feet of outdoor space and sits on close to an acre of land. It also includes a pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen.

Zar Zanganeh, the broker and managing partner in Las Vegas for The Agency is the listing agent and said De La Hoya is staying in Las Vegas with his family, but just moving into a bigger house. And he made some additions to the residence before putting it up for sale.

“They added a huge game room with a half-million-dollar virtual golf simulator,” he said. A movie theater also was added.

Las Vegas’ luxury market continues to chug along during the current U.S. housing crisis as most buyers are now sitting on the sidelines due to high interest rates. Redfin recently reported there has been a resurgence in investor-purchased properties across the U.S. and Las Vegas has seen the second biggest spike out of any major metro area in investor sales since the first quarter of last year.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

