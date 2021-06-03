97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Housing

Penthouse sets record for highest-priced condo sale in Nevada history

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2021 - 11:09 am
 
Updated June 3, 2021 - 11:30 am
A nearly 13,000-square-foot penthouse in The Martin condo tower, seen here, has sold for $16.25 ...
A nearly 13,000-square-foot penthouse in The Martin condo tower, seen here, has sold for $16.25 million. (Courtesy of Elite Realty)
A nearly 13,000-square-foot penthouse in The Martin condo tower, seen here, has sold for $16.25 ...
A nearly 13,000-square-foot penthouse in The Martin condo tower, seen here, has sold for $16.25 million. (Courtesy of Elite Realty)
A nearly 13,000-square-foot penthouse in The Martin condo tower, seen here, has sold for $16.25 ...
A nearly 13,000-square-foot penthouse in The Martin condo tower, seen here, has sold for $16.25 million. (Courtesy of Elite Realty)
The penthouse has a modern design. (Elite Realty)
The penthouse has a modern design. (Elite Realty)
One of four balconies. (Elite Realty)
One of four balconies. (Elite Realty)
The living area. (Elite Realty)
The living area. (Elite Realty)
One of two master suites. (Elite Realty)
One of two master suites. (Elite Realty)
The penthouse has two master bedrooms. (Elite Realty)
The penthouse has two master bedrooms. (Elite Realty)

A penthouse near the Strip has traded hands, fetching the highest price in Nevada history for a condo, the listing brokerage said Thursday.

The nearly 13,000-square-foot unit in The Martin condo tower sold for $16.25 million, according to an announcement from Elite Realty.

It did not name the buyer.

According to the release, the home is one of the largest single-floor penthouses in the nation and features dual master bedrooms on each end, three guest rooms, seven bathrooms, a professional-grade gym with more than $250,000 in equipment, a steam room, a sauna and a custom stainless-steel cold plunge.

It was put up for sale in October at $18 million. According to listing materials, it also features a catering kitchen, a wine room and a game room.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2 rookies catching attention of Raiders veterans
2 rookies catching attention of Raiders veterans
2
Father mistakenly sought in son’s suspected killing seeks to clear name
Father mistakenly sought in son’s suspected killing seeks to clear name
3
Golden Knights announce mask policy at T-Mobile Arena
Golden Knights announce mask policy at T-Mobile Arena
4
Allegiant Stadium district plan looks to reshape area
Allegiant Stadium district plan looks to reshape area
5
Recently retired Clark County district judge dies at age 56
Recently retired Clark County district judge dies at age 56
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST