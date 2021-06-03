Penthouse sets record for highest-priced condo sale in Nevada history

A penthouse near the Strip has traded hands, fetching the highest price in Nevada history for a condo, the listing brokerage said Thursday.

The penthouse has a modern design. (Elite Realty)

One of four balconies. (Elite Realty)

The living area. (Elite Realty)

One of two master suites. (Elite Realty)

The penthouse has two master bedrooms. (Elite Realty)

The nearly 13,000-square-foot unit in The Martin condo tower sold for $16.25 million, according to an announcement from Elite Realty.

It did not name the buyer.

According to the release, the home is one of the largest single-floor penthouses in the nation and features dual master bedrooms on each end, three guest rooms, seven bathrooms, a professional-grade gym with more than $250,000 in equipment, a steam room, a sauna and a custom stainless-steel cold plunge.

It was put up for sale in October at $18 million. According to listing materials, it also features a catering kitchen, a wine room and a game room.

