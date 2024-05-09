‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Las Vegas house featured on ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ show

Las Vegas’ now famous “Pirates of the Caribbean” house is continuing to grab the spotlight as it has been featured in the new show “Zillow Gone Wild,” which premiered last week on HGTV and is also streaming on Max.

Kitty Reign, the former owner of the house, transformed the property, which totals 2,455 square feet, to have everything a swashbluckler could want in a house including a bar that looks like a pirate ship. Reign’s home went viral last August on the Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” after it went live on the online real estate website.

Listing real estate agent Ashea Lindell-Gray said the property sold last August for $360,000 to a buyer who wanted to keep the pirate theme, which was one of the reasons Lindell-Gray said Reign chose her and another broker to be the listing agents in the first place.

“It’s just such an amazing place, such a treat to walk through really,” she said. “I think the owner bought it as an investment property, but that was one of the reasons we chose that offer was they were going to leave all the pirate themed stuff up in place in the house.”

Reign said in a previous interview that it cost her approximately $100,000 to remake the house over the span of about a decade. The house, located near Alta and Buffalo drives, also features a coffee table with a ceiling-high mast and sail, rustic wooden accents, a DJ booth which features a cardboard cutout of Captain Jack Sparrow from the famous movie franchise and skulls anywhere and everywhere.

HGTV’s “Zillow Gone Wild” is hosted by actor and comedian Jack McBrayer, who played Kenneth in the TV show “30 Rock.” The show features a total of 24 homes from all over the U.S. which have recently sold or are currently on the market. The show will then crown a champion home, and viewers who correctly guess the winner of the show could win $25,000.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.