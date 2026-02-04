Poker legend buys Elaine Wynn’s Las Vegas condo for $2.8M — PHOTOS

The poker legend said he has recently moved to Las Vegas with his wife and the deal represents the second sale of the late Wynn’s estate.

Poker legend Phil Hellmuth has bought a condo owned by Elaine Wynn’s estate for $2.8 million in the luxury high-rise Park Towers at 1 Hughes Center Drive.

The other condo owned by Wynn sold for $8.25 million in August of last year. Wynn died in April after a brief illness at the age of 82. She was a leading figure in Nevada’s gaming industry along with being a philanthropic giant and education champion.

Hellmuth is a 17-time World Series of Poker champion and said in an email response to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he officially moved to Las Vegas with his wife in December.

“Vegas has been very, very good to me and I love it here,” he said.

The condo has four bedrooms and five bathrooms over 4,903 square feet. It was on the market for 173 days before it sold for 5.1 percent below asking ($2.95 million). Park Towers is near the corner of Paradise Road and East Flamingo Road.

Karina Jett, a real estate agent with Keller Williams VIP, represented Hellmuth in the deal.

“As a real estate agent, getting to work with an incredible client like Phil Hellmuth has been an absolute pleasure. This is my second transaction with Phil, and his outgoing personality, generosity, and genuine kindness make him wonderful to work with. He recently purchased a beautiful condominium with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, and the location is ideal for his poker endeavors,” she said. “Representing the buyer in the sale of a home from the estate of the legendary Elaine Wynn made this transaction even more meaningful. I had the pleasure of meeting Elaine once, and being involved in this sale is truly one of the highlights of my real estate career.”

