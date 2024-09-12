Pool waterfalls and elevators: The 10 most expensive Las Vegas Valley home listings

From adult playhouses to wine cellars galore, these are the most expensive listings in the valley, according to Las Vegas Realtors.

Las Vegas is home to big names, and their actual homes are even bigger.

With businessman and pro poker player Dan Bilzerian’s record-breaking, $25 million listing, it demonstrates: the glitz-and-glamour also exists off the Strip.

Las Vegas Realtors, which manages the Multiple Listing Service, compiled the top 10 most expensive listings in the Valley; as of late August, the listings range from ultra-modern mansions to actual castles. From $25 million to $9 million and a lot of premium amenities in between, Valley residents are high rollers when it comes to their homes.

Dan Bilzerian’s Adult Playhouse in Spring Valley: $25 million

To no surprise, “Instagram King” Bilzerian’s 38,289 square-foot, seven bedroom, 12.5 bathroom, Spring Valley Spanish colonial-style mansion tops the list. Described by the Review-Journal as a “literal adult playhouse,” the poker player’s house is complete with a full-sized basketball court, slide, full poker room, indoor trampoline and batting cage, just to name a few.

Bilzerian invested millions into the mansion himself, after original owners spent around $20 million to build the house. Listing real estate agent Frank Napoli said “it’s truly one of a kind” due to Bilzerian’s personal finishes.

Pristine Centennial Hills Compound: $11,995,000

This 14-bed, 17-bath compound in Centennial Hills spans 3.93 acres and is complete with pristine white walls, marble surfaces and extravagantly high ceiling. The vast floor plan, 12 suites, pool house, guest house and outside trails throughout the property makes it easy to get lost on the pristinely maintained property. Tired from a long day of work? No need to take the grand staircase at the entrance; swing around to the elevator.

MacDonald Highlands Mansion: $11.5 million

The ultra-modern, 8,266-square-foot MacDonald Highlands mansion is quintessential Las Vegas. Located on the side of a mountain, residents can gaze at their infinity pool and the Strip at the same time. The 0.43-acre lot with five beds and seven baths has luxury amenities including an indoor water wall and gardens, dog park and spa, multiple fire lounges and a rooftop pool — not to be confused with the other pool. And, the listing so graciously reminds potential buyers that Nevada is a state without individual and corporate income tax.

Designer Home in Ascaya: $10,299,000

Similar to the home above, with floor-to-ceiling windows residents of this Ascaya home has views of the property’s pool and the Strip. Enjoy hosting with a wet bar, wine cellar, game room, full barbeque and casino views from every room on the property. This trendy, ultra-modern home is 3 stories, 7,373 square feet and has five beds and seven baths, and the primary bedroom is a private suite with a massive closet. Residents will be able to drink a glass of wine, lean over on their black marble kitchen and island while calling Henderson home sweet home.

Paradise Castle on a Hill: $10 million

This legitimate castle on a hill is located in Paradise Hills on the way to Boulder City on a 10.5-acre lot with six beds and seven baths, 3 stories and a basement. Potential residents can enjoy complete isolation from the outside world, with three gates surrounding the entire property. Live out your medieval fantasies with barreled ceilings and windows, seating for 18 guests and library, but with all the modern perks: like a home theater with 15 speakers and a jetted tub.

Spacious Southern Highlands Home: $9,995,000

Another ultra-modern home lands at No. 6. Located in Southern Highlands, this 2-story, four-bedroom, six-bath, 8,128-square-foot behemoth has a 14-car garage and plenty of perks. Potential buyers will be the first people to call this place home, and enjoy its outdoor stone details, gourmet kitchen and appliances and, of course, the Southern Highlands golf course. Buyers can still customize and select finishes for the home.

Desert Dream House in MacDonald Highlands: $9,695,000

This five-bed, seven-bath, 7,983-square-foot home comes fully furnished. Located in MacDonald Highlands, the ultra-modern 2-story dwelling is white-on-white, with everything from couches, barstools, pool chairs, surfaces, light fixtures matching the color scheme, providing a stark contrast to the black details of the stairs, exteriors and backsplashes. Amenities include a rain steam shower and tub, two walk-in closets and a waterfall. However, the flashiest amenity: the two-story cable supported wine display.

The Colony Estate in Ascaya: $9.5 million

Dubbed “The Colony Estate,” this ultra-modern compound is 6,434 square feet, with five beds, eight baths and has Red Rock and city views. With a spiral staircase, marble finishes, three outdoor fire lounges and two indoor neolithic fireplaces, and plenty of chandeliers, this estate has luxury down to a science. The kitchen and dining areas have a wine cellar, built in barbeque and lots of natural light.

Waterfalls and wine cellars in MacDonald Highlands: $9,490,000

Not only does this home have five beds, seven baths, 7,530 square feet and a four-car garage with dual lifts, it also has a 900-square-foot, 2-story pool with a waterfall connecting the two. Waterworks are all throughout the home, which also has a water softener and filtration system. Aside from that, the property also has an interior zen garden, rooftop deck, elevator, exercise room and a casita. This ultra-modern home in MacDonald Highlands is yet to be finished, and has a completion date of May 2025.

Expansive, single-story home in Ascaya: $9,475,000

Don’t let this one-story property fool you, it still has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and 6,298 square feet. Inside are beautiful details of American black walnut accents, contrasted with white walls and marble surfaces. As for amenities, this house is a car lovers dream; with a 6-car, air-conditioned garage with a sliding door opening to the poolside backyard to showcase a car collection. Also, residents can enjoy the ultimate privacy with no neighbors on three sides.

