Pools rule in Las Vegas housing market

Fire features accent the pool at 526 Kingston Road, Henderson. (SugarMill Studios)

The kitchen of 2037 Ottawa Drive. (DeeDee Lopez)

A bathroom at 2037 Ottawa Drive. (DeeDee Lopez)

The street view of 2037 Ottawa Drive. (DeeDee Lopez)

The pool at 2037 Ottawa Drive. (DeeDee Lopez)

The backyard patio area of 2037 Ottawa Drive. (DeeDee Lopez)

The pool at 1764 Saint Thomas Drive, Henderson. (Alan Thibault)

A nighttime view of the pool at 1764 Saint Thomas Drive, Henderson. (Alan Thibault)

A bathroom at 913 Drumgooley Court, North Las Vegas. (Lana Bradley)

The kitchen of 913 Drumgooley Court, North Las Vegas. (Lana Bradley)

The street view of 913 Drumgooley Court, North Las Vegas. (Lana Bradley)

The patio at 913 Drumgooley Court, North Las Vegas. (Lana Bradley)

The pool at 913 Drumgooley Court, North Las Vegas. (Lana Bradley)

The front exterior of 8812 Saint Pierre Drive. (SugarMill Studios)

The living room of 8812 Saint Pierre Drive. (SugarMill Studios)

The kitchen of 8812 Saint Pierre Drive. (SugarMill Studios)

The bathroom of 8812 Saint Pierre Drive. (SugarMill Studios)

The pool at 8812 Saint Pierre Drive. (SugarMill Studios)

The pool at 8812 Saint Pierre Drive. (SugarMill Studios)

A bedroom at 1764 Saint Thomas Drive, Henderson. (Alan Thibault)

The living room of 1764 Saint Thomas Drive, Henderson. (Alan Thibault)

The kitchen of 1764 Saint Thomas Drive, Henderson. (Alan Thibault)

The front exterior of 1764 Saint Thomas Drive, Henderson. (Alan Thibault)

A dusk view of 526 Kingston Road, Henderson. (SugarMill Studios)

The front exterior of 526 Kingston Road, Henderson. (SugarMill Studios)

A photo of the interior of 526 Kingston Road showcases the living room, lineal fireplace, wine room and dining area leading into the kitchen. (SugarMill Studios)

The front exterior of 2525 Driftwood Drive. (Brian Mannasmith/Neon Sun Photography)

The entry of 2525 Driftwood Drive. (Brian Mannasmith/Neon Sun Photography)

Islands in the kitchen of 2525 Driftwood Drive. (Brian Mannasmith/Neon Sun Photography)

The indoor pool area at 2525 Driftwood Drive. (Brian Mannasmith/Neon Sun Photography)

Swimming pools are Southern Nevada’s most coveted home amenity, and they’re likely to become even more desirable as summer continues to ease its way into the valley.

For potential home buyers, the array of pools at area homes includes a range from simple pools in basic backyards to elaborate pools surrounded by high-end features and lush landscaping. A jaunt around the valley illustrates how diverse homes with pools can be.

Indoor luxury

Who says cool pools in Las Vegas have to be outdoors? The pool at 2525 Driftwood Drive in Las Vegas’ Rancho Bel Air neighborhood is both indoors and luxurious, with a separate spa and large skylights to bring in natural light.

The 6,563-square-foot home, which was built in 1989 and lists for $1.25 million, has a porte cochere entry and circular driveway. The two-car attached garage is augmented by a one-car carport, and the yard has a covered patio.

There are five bedrooms and seven baths, including two master suites and two en suites, all of which open onto the pool area. The first master bedroom has a fireplace and sitting area with views of the pool and a Jacuzzi tub. The second master bedroom is a two-room suite.

The kitchen opens into the family room and has three ovens, double granite islands and a walk-in pantry. There’s also a mirrored exercise studio.

Fire and water

Opposing elements mix well in the pool at 526 Kingston Road, Henderson, which is listed at $3.5 million.

The pool offers three fire features that set off open flame with open water. There’s also an infinity spa, and the home’s courtyard includes a spa and wood-burning fireplace.

The five-bedroom, seven-bath modern home offers 6,078 square feet of living space with views of the Strip from its second floor. The kitchen includes high-end appliances and a wine refrigerator, while an outdoor kitchen includes a refrigerator and barbecue.

There’s a casita with a full kitchen, and the home’s garage can accommodate six cars and has a workbench and cabinets.

Stylish swimming

If your aquatic aesthetic includes a comfortably sized, stylish pool and nice greenery nearby, 913 Drumgooley Court, North Las Vegas, will fit the bill.

The 2,059-square-foot home, listed for $385,000, has four bedrooms and three baths, as well as a pool set amid landscaping that includes fruit trees and roses. There’s also a covered patio that includes a built-in grill, sink and refrigerator.

The home, which sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, has a formal dining area indoors and a kitchen with custom cabinets, a wine refrigerator and a breakfast bar. The master bedroom has a retreat area and a gas fireplace.

There’s also an attached three-car garage with a workshop.

Swimmer’s getaway

Unlike many home pools, which are more places to soak than swim, the pool at 1764 Saint Thomas Drive, Henderson, is, if not Olympic-sized, long enough to accommodate solid exercise.

The salt-water pool extends the width of the backyard, and because no homes are behind the home, laps can be done in relative privacy.

The three-bedroom, two-bath home, which is listed for $385,000 (at least one sales offer is pending), offers 1,507-square feet of living space. There’s a covered patio in back, and the home’s upgraded features include granite counters and wood countertops.

There’s a wine refrigerator and a gas fireplace in the kitchen. The family and dining rooms form one large area with dark wood floors, and the primary bath has a farmhouse sink.

Distinctive landscaping

The pool at 8812 Saint Pierre Drive in Summerlin looks impressive enough. But it’s the rocks and landscaping around it that set it apart from most.

The home, which lists for $634,900 (at least one sales offer is pending), has three bedrooms and three baths in 2,330 square feet of living space. The yard also includes a covered patio and barbecue and offers mountain views.

Indoor amenities include two gas fireplaces, and there’s also lush greenery and a three-car garage.

The home at 2037 Ottawa Drive in eastern Las Vegas combines two of Las Vegas’ favorite summertime activities: swimming, in the backyard pool, and golf, via the golf course view.

And for the trifecta (because Las Vegans aren’t averse to gambling): The home is of vintage Vegas style, having been built in 1963.

The 2,706-square-foot home lists for $599,000 and has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, the home has been updated — amenities include a wine closet — but is designed to retain a vintage feeling, and the living and dining rooms even incorporate tile from the old Tropicana hotel.

That pool outside has a painted wood deck.The backyard also is home to a sauna and mature trees, a built-in barbecue and a covered deck, while the front yard has desert landscaping.

