Pro poker star selling luxury home in Las Vegas

Chance Kornuth, ranked in the top three poker players nationwide, is selling his Southern Highlands home for $3.5 million.

The two-story home, at 49 Olympia Ridge Drive, is over 6,000 square feet with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a four-car garage. Located on a half-acre in the southwest corner of Southern Highlands, the property overlooks the Strip.

Kornuth is ranked number three in the United States, holds three World Series of Poker bracelets and has amassed over $9.9 million in lifetime earnings, according to globalpokerindex.com.

His home was listed on May 13 by the Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

“The community, Southern Highlands, is the number one thing drawing people there,” said Gretchen Wills, the real estate agent handling the listing. “There has been a wait-list for the community for a few years, especially with the Raiders and Golden Knights coming to Vegas as well.”

The community, popular with many Raiders football players, is double guard-gated, backs up to the mountains and is perched atop a hill overlooking the community.

“The color palette is very light and bright … it kind of looks like a Restoration Hardware,” Wills said of the interior.

The first floor showcases a kitchen stocked with professional appliances, double dishwashers and large pantry — “total chef’s kitchen,” Wills said.

The kitchen opens up a large two-story showroom with tons of natural light. Three of the six bedrooms are located downstairs, one of them the master with two walk-in closets and an exit to the backyard.

Going up the staircase — which has a temperature-controlled wine cellar that holds around 600 bottles nuzzled underneath — future residents will find the remaining three bedrooms, a game room with a wet bar and a spiral staircase leading to a deck offering a view of the city lights.

