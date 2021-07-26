91°F
Renters facing eviction can get legal help at Windmill Library

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2021 - 3:29 pm
 
Updated July 27, 2021 - 10:50 am
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Renters facing an eviction can receive free in-person help Monday from Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

The nonprofit organization is offering free legal assistance between 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm at Windmill Library, located at 7060 W. Windmill Lane, in partnership with Commissioner Justin Jones. Help will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tenants who have received an eviction notice are asked to bring the notice to the free clinic where lawyers and volunteers will help them prepare the necessary papework.

Renters can call 702-507-6068 for more details.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

