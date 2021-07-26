Renters facing eviction can get legal help at Windmill Library

The nonprofit Legal Aid Center is offering free legal assistance between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday at Windmill Library, located at 7060 W. Windmill Lane, in partnership with Commissioner Justin Jones.

Renters facing an eviction can receive free in-person help Monday from Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

The nonprofit organization is offering free legal assistance between 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm at Windmill Library, located at 7060 W. Windmill Lane, in partnership with Commissioner Justin Jones. Help will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tenants who have received an eviction notice are asked to bring the notice to the free clinic where lawyers and volunteers will help them prepare the necessary papework.

Renters can call 702-507-6068 for more details.

